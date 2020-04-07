Hello to all. Out of an abundance of caution, Otero County Health Department and our partners are planning for an Alternate Care Facility (ACF) to support the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (AVRMC) if they are overwhelmed. Please note that I said “if”, we are not there yet. I went into a bit more detail about the ACF in my update from Friday. We have the plan in place, the site selected, and now we need people to make this happen. This is where you come in.

If you would be able to volunteer to assist in any way, for any amount of time on any day or days, please call our Volunteer Manager, Carolina Cortez, at 719-928-1555.

We are looking for volunteers from AVRMC’s primary service area of Bent, Crowley, and Otero Counties. We are specifically identifying these three counties because we do not want to syphon volunteers that may be needed in other counties.

When you call (please leave a message if there is no answer), provide the following information:

ü Name

ü Days and times you could volunteer

ü Mobile phone number

ü If you are a licensed medical professional, please provide the following information

o Medical licensure type (MD, DO, FNP, PA, RN, LPN, CNA)

o Medical license number

o We absolutely need non-medical volunteers, so you do not need to be a medical professional!

We will compile and collate this information and get back with you. We will also be screening for any high risk volunteers (age and/or chronic conditions), so Carolina will be asking you those questions to protect you. We will not be asking you for your specific chronic disease(s), just if you have any. If you are at higher risk, we may not be able to use you, but thanks for the volunteer spirit!

I leave you with this simple statement to ponder: “If not you, then who?”

Thanks for considering this!

Richard Ritter, Executive Director

Otero County Health Department

13 West 3rd Street, Room 111

La Junta, Colorado 81050

719-383-3045 (Office)

719-383-3060 (Fax)

rritter@oterogov.org