WETMORE — A 52-year-old Canon City man died as the result of a motorcycle crash on Colorado Highway 96, 3 miles south of here Wednesday.

According to Colorado State Patrol trooper Ryan Lemons, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. when Thomas C. Gudding was driving a motorcycle northbound on the highway and failed to negotiate a curve. Gudding’s motorcycle went off the right side of the road and he was ejected from the motorcycle.

Gudding was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. Drugs, alcohol and excessive speed are not suspected factors in the crash, Lemons said.

