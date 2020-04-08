Centura Health on Wednesday announced that it will be offering COVID-19 testing for first responders at several locations throughout Colorado, including Pueblo.

Testing at the sites got underway on Wednesday, according to Wendy Forbes, a spokesperson for Centura.

The location in Pueblo where testing will take place at is 4112 Outlook Blvd.

Other sites include:

Breckenridge: 555 S. Park Ave.Denver: 711 E. Yale Ave.Durango: 810 Third St.Longmont: 1380 Tulip St.Westminster: 7233 Church Ranch Blvd.Colorado Springs: 3027 N. Circle Dr.

The testing will be available for symptomatic first responders such as EMS, fire fighters, and law enforcement. Centura already has been providing tests for its own healthcare workers and this is an expansion of that service, according to Forbes.

In order for a first responder to go to a site for testing, their employer must email CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to get the required paperwork. First responders will need to bring a special form with them when they go for their test.

Testing will occur Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations.

“We’ve recognized the need for additional COVID-19 testing since the onset of this pandemic and are grateful that we now have the capacity to provide this testing to our first responder community. The value of knowing is priceless for first responders,” Dr. Shauna Gulley, chief clinical officer for Centura Health, said in a statment.

“Our partners on the front lines are presented with unique challenges because of the nature of their work and we want to ensure that they have the support and information they need to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community.”

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy