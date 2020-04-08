On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Dennis Lee Busch passed away in La Junta, CO at the age of 64.

Dennis graduated from John Mall High School in 1974. After graduation, he moved to California to learn more about the construction business but a few years later he returned home to work on the family ranch with his dad and brother Ron. Dennis met and married his former wife, Dawn Jesse in 1982. Together they raised one son; Riley and two daughters; Judy and Ashley.

Anyone that knew Dennis knew his faithful side kick was his heeler dog, Earnie. People often saw him drive up and thought his wife was sitting next to him in his big blue ford, but it was Earnie. This dog was his pal everywhere he went. He didn’t care much for cats, or so he liked people to think, but you would often find one curled up on his lap in his favorite chair sharing his much-loved popcorn.

Dennis was a true jack-of-all-trades. There wasn’t anything he didn’t know how to do and if he didn’t, he learned. His many talents included fence building, mechanics, leather work, hunting, trapping and tanning, welding, construction, training horses, plumbing, electric, and many others. Dennis shared these talents with all 3 of his children, he told them they could use these throughout their lives. His son Riley was always by his side, learning everything he could. And he made sure the girls could change the oil and change a tire before they got their driver’s license.

Dennis rode bulls in his younger years but wasn’t too excited when Riley decided he wanted to ride bulls too, but he was right there cheering him on. He always encouraged the kids to try new things, but always told them “Once you start something, you have to finish”. So, it didn’t matter if it was volleyball, basketball, football, track, or wrestling, he was right there supporting them and was always proud, no matter what happened throughout the seasons. The same went for 4-H; he taught them all about raising cattle, hogs, and sheep. He enjoyed watching them show and compete at all different levels and was proud of them regardless of how they placed and was always just as sad as the kids were on sale day, though you’d never know it.

Some of the best weekends were spent in the canyons on the ranch, packing a picnic and hunting arrow heads and exploring. He would read to his kids about different Indian tribes in relation to the arrow heads we had found.

Years later he watched as his children attended college, married and started their own families. He was blessed with 4 grandsons; Deron, Kolten, Sawyer and Logan, and 2 granddaughters; Kendra and Shelby. When one of the kids would call him and say, “Dad, yous should see what your grandson/granddaughter did/said”, he would give his little chuckle and say, “I wonder where he/she gets that from” followed by a story he remembered where his kids did/said something similar.

Dennis was a rancher first and foremost, a bus driver, worked construction, welder, truck driver, and even ran a rural mail route for a time. He belonged to Masons, loved to fish, hunt, shoot skeet, and belonged to a bowling league for a few years. Dennis had many friends and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and never expected anything in return. He taught his kids that good morals, values and manners are worth far more than anything money could ever buy. He will be greatly missed by so many.

As per Dennis’s request cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.