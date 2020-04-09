Mailbox destroyed by gun blast

On Wednesday, a sheriff’s office deputy responded to 5700 block of E. Red Springs Creek Road on a report that a mailbox had been destroyed.

The reporting person told the deputy it appeared the mailbox had been hit by a shotgun blast.

Mailboxes are protected by federal law, and crimes against them and the mail they contain are considered a federal offense. Violators can be fined up to $250,000 or imprisoned for up to three years for each act of vandalism

Auto theft

A white 2014 Buick Regal valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 4700 block of Hero Way.

The victim told police he was assaulted, and during the attack, the keys to the Regal were taken.

Safe Streets arrest

Jesse Gonzales-Carmona, 25, listed in the April 3 Safe Streets weekly roundup, has been arrested on a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes dangerous drugs.

Gonzales-Carmona previously appeared in the Safe Streets roundup during the week of Dec. 20, 2019, due to a warrant for contempt of court, which included dangerous drugs. His bond amount in that case was $20,000, and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

Fire restrictions

Sheriff Kirk Taylor reminds citizens that Pueblo County remains on Stage 1 fire restrictions.

No open burning is allowed, until further notice. Violations can result in fines and a mandatory court appearance.

Compassion beat

The sheriff’s office expressed its thanks to Do Drop Inn, Sound Energy and the Tozer family for a much appreciated donation of pizza.

“We appreciate the generosity and support for all still working the streets, the jail, the judicial building and the Emergency Operations Center,” the sheriff’s office noted in a social media posting.

Arrests

Billy W. Jones, 20, of Avondale, was arrested Wednesday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $50,000 bail.

Ieshia M. Suazo, 30, of the 2200 block of East Routt Avenue was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony fugitive of justice warrant.

Daniel T. Pittman, 31, of an unspecified address on 13th Street was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

John C. Maldonado, 52, of the 1500 block of Grenadillo Street, was arrested Thursday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $3,000 bail. He also had a failure to appear warrant.

