New Fremont coronavirus case

The Fremont County Department of Health announced Friday there is one additional positive case of coronavirus in Fremont County. The patient is a 58-year-old female.

This brings the total to seven positive cases in Fremont County, 185 negative tests and six pending.

Christa McAuliffe Planetarium closed

Following the closure of all Pueblo School District 60 facilities for the remainder of the school year, the Christa McAuliffe Planetarium at Centennial High School also will be closed.

There will be no public shows in April or May. Plans are underway for reopening for schools, community groups and the public at the start of school in August.

Fremont School District

changes free meal distribution

FLORENCE — The Fremont Re-2 School District will change its free meal distribution to once a week starting Tuesday.

Any child younger than 18 can pick up a free meal package with four breakfasts and four lunches Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Fremont Elementary, 500 W. Fifth St. in Florence; 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Penrose Elementary, 100 Illinois St.; and 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Florence Junior and Senior High School, 2006 Colorado 67 in Florence.

Elementary school parents may pick up student medications during the meal distribution. All other parents who need their students’ medications should contact Lori Steinbeck at lsteinbeck@re-2.org.

Seniors also can pick up their graduation cap and gown during the Tuesday meal distribution at the high school.