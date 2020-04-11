Nonprofit agencies responding to and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply for United Way of Pueblo County Emergency Response and Recovery Fund grants.

The United Way of Pueblo County board of trustees committed $25,000 to launch the fund, working in partnership to identify and provide funding to support the community’s most pressing immediate and long-term needs.

The fund total is currently over $95,000, with the majority designated for nonprofit organizations serving Pueblo County. However, limited funds also are available for nonprofit organizations in Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, and Saguache counties.

Grant opportunities opened Sunday, with two rounds of priorities. Applicants may only submit for one round of funding.

Round 1, Immediate Response, provides support for organizations providing direct services to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19. Examples include, but are not limited to, health care and mental health providers, senior service providers, food banks, housing service providers, workforce development centers and those who are leading a coordinated community response to the impacts of COVID-19.

The first round of applications will close at 11:25 p.m. April 25 and awards will be distributed May 4-8.

Round 2, Mid/Long-term Recovery, provides support for nonprofits who may not be providing direct services but have been negatively impacted due to suspended programming, canceled fundraising events and/or shrinking or lack of resources to continue their work during this period of social isolation.

The second round of applications will close at 11:59 p.m May 16 and awards will be distributed May 25-29.

The Emergency Response and Recovery Fund Distribution Committee will assess urgent needs, identify short term gaps, and gather information that will inform longer-term recovery efforts. The distribution committee is a community-minded group made up of the following citizens, philanthropic, and nonprofit representatives:

• Alexis Ellis, executive director, Pueblo Triple Aim Corporation

• Michelle Francis, development manager, Pueblo HARP Authority

• Rick Gonzalez, community member

• Lee Hodge, deputy director, Pueblo County Department of Human Services

• Jeff Osterman, executive director, Southern Colorado Community Foundation

• Marisa Stoller, economic development specialist, Pueblo County government

• Shanna M. Farmer, president/CEO, and Bianca Hicks, director of marketing, events and Initiatives, United Way of Pueblo County (non-voting members)

Eligibility guidelines and application can be found at pueblounitedway.org/ERRFApply.

The committee is continually seeking additional contributions from the community, as the effects of COVID-19 will undoubtedly be felt for the foreseeable future. Learn more and donate at pueblounitedway.org/emergency-fund or by texing PuebloStrong to 41444.

El Pomar Foundation has generously underwritten the fund's processing costs, allowing 100% of donations received to directly support local emergency response and recovery efforts.

Individuals in need of assistance may not apply through this fund, as services will be provided through area nonprofit agencies.

Individuals in need are directed to call the Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline at 583-4444.

