Crowley/Otero COVID-19 Update: New Positive Crowley County Case

Please take the time to read and understand this entire message.

Internet links: Before I send out each update, I check the links to make sure they are active. However, links do change from time to time, so the links I sent out today may not be the same tomorrow. You may have to search around a bit.

New COVID-19 positive case

Hello to all. A few minutes ago I was informed that we have had another laboratory confirmed case in Crowley County.

Out of respect for patient privacy, we will only release the following information (No other information will be released at this time):

ü The patient

o was placed into quarantine prior to receiving the positive test results.

o was placed into isolation after receiving the positive test results.

o is a resident of Crowley County.

o age: 40s

o is recovering.

Our epidemiology investigation into where the patient may have contracted the illness is ongoing.

Crowley/Otero case numbers updates: Our current COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed case counts for Crowley and Otero Counties are as follows (as of the time of this writing Friday, 4/10/2020):

ü 2-Crowley County case (1-deceased)

ü 5-Otero County cases

ü TOTAL Crowley/Otero Cases: 7

What can you do RIGHT NOW?

ü Read, understand, and comply with public health orders! Public health orders can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/stay-home-except-essential-needs

ü Stay home if you are sick and, if needed, call your medical provider.

ü Wear an appropriate mask if you must go out for an essential activity.

ü If you are in a high risk group, take extra precautions.

ü Cover your cough and/or sneeze.

ü Keep your fingers and hands away from your face.

ü Wash your hands a lot.

ü Stay informed by trusted and reliable sources. Be careful about believing what you read on social media sites. Trusted sources/websites:

o OCHD: https://www.oterogov.com

o Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov

o CO State Health Department: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe

ü Do these things so you will be prepared, and not scared.

ü And remember, “This too shall pass.”

Until next time,

Richard Ritter, Executive Director

Otero County Health Department

13 West 3rd Street, Room 111

La Junta, Colorado 81050

719-383-3045 (Office)

719-383-3060 (Fax)

rritter@oterogov.org