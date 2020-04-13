Since Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 26, one of the bright sides has been beautiful spring weather for the majority of the time.

Many days have included temperatures in the high 60s, or in the 70s, with sun and minimal wind.

Well, that has changed for a bit.

Following a balmy day on Saturday, Easter Sunday was marred by some gloomy, cold weather that included brief flurries of snow.

And the weather was much of the same on Monday, serving to keep people from participating in outdoor recreation as is allowed under the stay-at-home order, and to keep people off of local golf courses that reopened Monday under strict safety guidelines.

It’s been a quick change, but as Coloradans are all too familiar the weather conditions can switch back just as rapidly and that is what is expected to happen by this weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s Pueblo office.

Today is expected to be cooler again with a high temperature of 44 degrees, but the clouds and snow flurries should be gone as it’s expected to be mostly sunny.

Wednesday should be a nice day with a high of 59 degrees and mostly sun again being forecast, before things take another turn to the gloomy side on Thursday when the temperature is expected to cool into the 40s and snow showers again are possible through the night.

The next stretch of good weather should begin Friday with temperatures in the 50s and sun, before temperatures get into the 60s again over the weekend.

So Coloradans just need to brave a couple of less than ideal weather days before they’re back out doing yard work, hanging out on the patio, and engaging in the outdoor recreation that is allowed right now.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy