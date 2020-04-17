1. Make sure you have adequate supplies, but don’t hoard. Hoarding, especially of paper products, can lead to domestic fires.

2. Get gas in your car. You may not be going anywhere soon, but gas prices are way down at the pump, even here in La Junta. Try out ordering from WalMart or a local restaurant and picking up your order.

3. Check with your church on availability of services available. Most have some virtual experiences available.

4. Call a friend or family member. We are all shut-ins these days.

5. Take a walk when the weather is warm, the latter part of the weekend. Try for a snow picture Friday/Saturday.