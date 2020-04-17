The Democrats need a wake-up call ― President Donald Trump has gone above and beyond to curb the coronavirus pandemic, implementing bold measures that are saving countless American lives.

Deprived of the media spotlight and desperate for attention, former Vice President Joe Biden lashed out at the president for allegedly refusing to “step up” and do his job ― despite the fact that the president’s swift and decisive actions have consistently been one step ahead of Biden’s thinking. “Mr. President, let’s get things done,” he intoned, ironically adding that it’s time to “put the politics aside.”

Biden has been trying to politicize this crisis from the beginning, going all the way back to January, when he whined that President Trump’s early decision to restrict international travel from China was “xenophobic”

Conversely, the widely respected Dr. Anthony Fauci recently asserted that “one of the important things that we did was the president’s decision to very early on, stop the influx [of travelers], first from China, and now from Europe.” Italy’s reluctance to undertake similar measures, Fauci added, likely contributed significantly to its own outbreak.

Biden even manages to make a fool of himself on those rare occasions when he manages to stumble across a rational policy. He demanded that President Trump invoke the Defense Production Act, for instance, only to learn that the president had already done so. Then he proclaimed that the federal government should have sent personnel to China at the very beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan, apparently unaware that the Trump administration did precisely that in early January.

Sleepy Joe is just spouting his party’s discredited talking points ― when he manages to keep up with the teleprompter. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has attacked the president’s handling of the pandemic, lazily reappropriating a cliche and highlighting her own partisanship in the process. “As the president fiddles, people are dying,” Pelosi recently declared.

In late February, Pelosi told reporters in San Francisco’s Chinatown that Americans shouldn’t be overly concerned about the novel coronavirus, insisting that “everything is fine” in California and that Chinatown was “safe.”

For Pelosi to suggest that President Trump has been unresponsive to the coronavirus threat at any point is both grossly hypocritical and blatantly untrue.

Colorado announced its first coronavirus infection on March 5, and within a month we had more than 3,000 cases and nearly 100 deaths. Nobody was prepared for such rapid community spread, but while the Democrats are preoccupied with their political sniping, the president is marshaling America’s vast resources to defeat our new invisible enemy.

To prevent needless delays in the development of new tests, treatments and vaccines, he proactively has suspended unnecessary regulations to unleash the potential of the health care sector. In addition, the administration is collaborating with America’s leading manufacturers to ramp up production of lifesaving ventilators and protective equipment for doctors and nurses, a move complemented by an arrangement with Boeing to import and distribute millions of additional face masks, gloves and gowns.

President Trump’s “whole of America” approach to combating this epidemic can be seen here in Colorado, as companies like Denver Mattress are stepping up to produce protective masks.

And in a “big win for Colorado,” President Trump just announced that the federal government will provide us with an additional 100 ventilators from the national stockpile at the request of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, in addition to the 100,000 N95 masks Gardner already secured for Colorado with the help of Lowe’s.

The president also recently authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist with state COVID-19 relief efforts.

Most importantly, President Trump signed a historic $2.2 trillion economic relief package to help those who are suffering because of the pandemic. Tens of thousands of Colorado workers file new unemployment claims every week. The federal CARES Act will provide those workers with an additional $600 per week in benefits, along with a four-month eligibility extension.

Businesses, meanwhile, have a strong incentive to make sure those workers have jobs to return to, because federal loans designed to help them through the crisis will be forgiven if they spend at least 75 percent of the money on payroll-related expenses.

The Democrats have been daydreaming if they think the president was “fiddling” at any point during this emergency. On the contrary, his bold actions are saving countless lives while protecting those affected by the temporary sacrifices needed to defeat COVID-19. It’s too bad the hotels are closed, because the Democrats badly need a wake-up call.

Kristi Burton Brown is the Colorado GOP vice chairman and an attorney focusing on public policy and the First Amendment and sanctity of life issues.