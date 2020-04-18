For 10 years, The Avenue Church at 3300 Thatcher Ave. has maintained a small food pantry to help anyone in need.

On Saturday, the church distributed those items its first food giveaway while making sure volunteers and the public maintain social distancing.

The Rev. Ken Wood said the drive-thru event was the first of several the church would host 9 a.m.-noon on the first and third Saturday of every month, with the next two set for May 2 and May 16.

"We’re in the process to become a Care and Share Food Bank partner. If people need food, they can just drive up and we have bags preassembled," Wood said. "They can roll down their window or we can put it in the car for them. It’s a real simple no-contact way to help people out."

Volunteer Janessa Gallegos said the 11 volunteers who were at Saturday's event provided 91 families with food bags.

"We are doing the best we can to help out as many people as possible," Gallegos said. "So, each bag has pretty much the same thing. I started them on a bag of beans, a bag of rice, then just going down the row of whatever food we had. We organized it to try and make sure everyone had the same amount.

"Some people did donate paper towels and toilet paper, so we tried to put that in there if we had it," she added.

The church would accept donations at each giveaway. Wood said he and the volunteers remain conscious of surface contamination, so whatever item they collect wouldn’t be distributed until the next food drive.

"We’re definitely trying to take all the steps we can for the food we give out. When people come by and donate food, we don’t immediately give that out; we put it aside for a couple of weeks to make sure there is no contaminated food distributed," Wood said.

Gallegos said there are two lanes throughout the Avenue Church’s parking lot: one for pickups and drop-offs.

"We have volunteers guiding you. But basically, if you’re going to donate, you come through the drive-thru and we’ll just grab the bag – we have gloves and masks," Gallegos said. "Then the same thing if you come by for a donation: You just drive by, and you don’t have to leave your car or anything. We just ask, ‘May we put this in the back seat,’ or ‘May we put this in the trunk?’ Then you can drive off."

For those seeking to donate, nonperishable food would be the best contribution, Wood said.

"Sauce, noodles, soups canned vegetables, things that make for a good few meals," Wood said. "Obviously it won’t be all someone needs, but our goal is to be able to provide a few extra meals in these difficult times."

With the stay-in-shelter protocol in place, the church does not have normal office hours, so Wood said he does what he can to accommodate donations.

"We can accept donations at other times during the week," Wood said. "So, if someone wanted to schedule a time to drop off donations, they can call our church — and if they don’t get an answer, they can leave a message. If people wanted to make a financial donation, we have a secure online donation. They can select our ‘Benevolence Fund’ which is money that is specifically set aside for things like this – to help people in need."

The church’s website is www.avenuepueblo.org, and its phone number is 719-561-1512.

