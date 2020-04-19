A lifelong resident of Pueblo, Irene Grissom grew up under the shadow of CF&I.

"My first art-related memory was drawing with sticks on hard dirt in my yard,“ she said, adding that a love of art was passed on to her from her parents.

“My parents were both painting beautiful paintings during my whole childhood,” Grissom explained. “I thought this was something everyone did: have the ability to create. As my time in grade school progressed, I began to become aware that not all people had artistic talent, as I was often signaled out and pressed for the artwork I created on art projects.”

A 1973 graduate of Central High School, Grissom earned degrees in graphic design and teleccommunications from the University of Southern Colorado.

"I have worked as a graphic artist for the Boy Scouts of America for 19 years, both part and full time,“ she said.

As an artist, Grissom has earned numerous Southern Colorado awards, mainly in watercolor. The accolades include an “Excellence in Watercolor” at the 2009 Colorado State Fair.

“I just love how watercolor looks,” she said. “I love the transpierce of watercolor. But I do dabble in acrylic from time to time. My artwork is what I live for outside of my family.

“I have artwork hanging, as well as my jewelry, at Steel City Art Works. I am the outgoing president of The Southern Colorado Watercolor Society and have been a member of the Pueblo Art Guild, where I held several offices.”

