Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told Coloradoans during a Facebook live update Monday the stay at home order will expire Sunday into April 27 and that getting through the difficult months ahead will not be a sprint, but a marathon.

The governor said Colorado restaurants will not re-open Sunday and are unlikely to be open until "mid-May," depending on data.

"We can’t live our lives in fear, but we should practice caution wearing masks whenever you leave your house. Still, only going out when you need to right? Keeping distance from others," Polis said.

"Our job isn’t finished. Your job isn’t finished. Not by a long shot."

The state now will recommend people to stay at home rather than it being an order moving into a phase of individual responsibility and sustainability.

"Orders are awful... To order people to stay at home is not an aspiration of any governor, of any elected officials. I am thrilled. I am excited that that order can end," Polis said.

Polis said he will visit Eagle County on Friday to re-open the county for business.

He said Eagle County has shown 14 plus days with no new cases. The stay-at-home order is set to expire Sunday.

Polis said real estate, haircuts, dental visits will be allowed April 27 and that commercial offices will be allowed to re-open May 4.

Meanwhile, Pueblo health officials announced six new positive cases of COVID-19 including a 9-year-old boy

The other Pueblo County residents who were identified as being positive with COVID-19 Monday were a 66-year-old man, 92-year-old man, 90-year-old woman, 82-year-old man and a 48-year-old man.

Pueblo County now has a total of 92 confirmed positive cases among Pueblo County residents.

There have been 668 tests administered in Pueblo County. There have been 562 negative results with two tests results still pending, and three tests unable to be read and determined unsatisfactory. To date, seven Pueblo County residents have died after suffering through the virus.

In Colorado, 444 people have died from the virus.

