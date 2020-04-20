Why is golfing OK?

Your view on “Golfing exception misses fairway” was spot on. I agreed with everything you wrote.

Bottom line, those responsible for making that decision blatantly disregarded Gov. Jared Polis' mandate to close all nonessential businesses. What's fair is fair and it's a slap in the face to those businesses that have remained closed.

If you feel the walls closing in on you, then take a walk around your neighborhood like the rest of us do.

Diana Lunbom, Pueblo

Black Hills vote

I previously have written that everyone knows that water and electricity don’t mix. Having said that, I also want to state that if the public votes to throw out Black Hills Energy, Seth Clayton and the Board of Water Works will, in my opinion, have the expertise and vision to make the purchase work for the citizens of Pueblo. It might take some time, but it can happen.

Donald Banner, Pueblo

Smart move by council

As the old saying goes: "Who needs a mayor if you have a strong city council?"

Using dedicated money from the half-cent revenue stream is well-timed, needed and shows good leadership in these times of our being uncomfortable.

None of us are an island now if we are to live in the incorporated area boundaries. Kings can make plans, governors make plans, which means we in the our city-state of Pueblo can make plans.

Wear a mask. Look at your fellow city residents. Look at them for cooperation as well as solutions needed to be open again. "Cleanliness," some have said, "is next to godliness."

If you have false teeth, like a few of us do, remember about spewing food when you chew and if you are lacking teeth, even more prone to do when out in public. Go through self-checkouts at stores if possible. Bleach is dirt cheap and there is no shortage; it’s a good cleaner.

Stop watching politicians and the news for a week or two. You have slowed down, so look closer around you at things unseen yet need so. Read The Pueblo Chieftain and about us.

Larry Fancher, Pueblo

Why not wait for contract to end?

In all the debate about the Pueblo Board of Water Works taking over for Black Hills Energy, I have had a question that I never have seen answered. This would help tremendously in looking at the numbers to see if this makes sense.

All the millions of dollars that it will cost currently for the takeover from Black Hills for legal fees, condemnation, asset acquisition, etc. will need to be paid for by somebody, namely the customers of the new utility. There have been arguments from both sides as to when these costs are added to the monthly bills, will there be lower or higher costs.

My question is this: If we were to wait 10 years until the current contract is up, will there still be these same costs for legal fees, condemnation, asset acquisition, etc.? If not, what would the actual costs be for the BOWW to take over at that time? (In today’s dollars, so as to allow an easier comparison).

Because the contract is up, that would be one long protracted legal fight that would be rendered unnecessary and I’m assuming a huge cost savings. Wouldn’t that at the same time allow the BOWW to ramp up and fully prepare for this undertaking? Just asking.

Marty Bechina, Pueblo

Skeptical about chamber’s

support of 2A

Imagine my surprise when I read in The Pueblo Chieftain that the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce announced its support for the city takeover of Black Hills Energy, one of the most controversial political issues in Pueblo’s history.

I was privileged to co-chair the 4A school bond committee for Pueblo School District 60 last year and I am grateful to the community for supporting this successful campaign.

I also was involved in the mill levy issue, which was presented to the voters for the purposes of increasing employee salaries, additional security and increased mental health services. Unfortunately, the mill levy was defeated.

So, why the surprise, you ask? When the chamber was asked for its support of the mill levy it said: “The chamber doesn’t get involved in political issues.”

With regard to the 4A issue, there were several attempts to contact the chamber to seek its support and to inform members about the issue, in spite of its previous statement. Phone calls were not returned.

So, not once but twice, the chamber failed to endorse issues supporting students and teachers or to even learn about the issues.

So, please chamber explain this “logic.” Do you support political issues or not? You can’t have it both ways and be a leader in the community.

It’s a good thing the voters made the right choice to support students, teachers and community at a time when the chamber did not. I am concerned and skeptical about the chamber’s decision to support the Black Hills takeover. This alone makes me vote “no” on 2A.

Betty Nufer, Pueblo