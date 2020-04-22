Public support needed

during COVID-19

The Greater Canon City Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Florence Chamber of Commerce are encouraging everyone to shop locally as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two initiatives going on right now.

The first is the 3/50 initiative. This encourages people to pick their three favorite businesses and spend $50 on gift certificates, products or services.

The second is Royal Gorgeous Deals, an online auction and storefront for local businesses to sell incredible deals on gift cards, services and products. The auction runs through Monday and businesses can continue to add their products during this time.

The public is asked to support their favorite businesses by bidding and buying gift cards, products and services through the online auction at 32auctions.com/royalgorgeousdeals.