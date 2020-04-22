Seven new positive COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday, including a 4-year-old boy.

Pueblo County will test more people for COVID-19 in one week than it has in the last month-and-a-half because of a new drive-up testing operation set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

"It’s broader testing than what we have been able to do," said Randy Evetts, public health director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. "If we do 250 a day for three times a week, we are going to have over 4,000 tests over the next month."

Meanwhile, seven new positive COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday, including a 4-year-old boy.

Other new confirmed positive cases include five women ages 42, 41, 43, 27 and 25. A 92-year-old man also has tested positive.

Health officials also stated that there are eight more probable cases in Pueblo County, including women ages 79, 57, 48, 37 and three individuals in their 20s whose gender was not disclosed in data.

Pueblo County now has a total of 109 confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19. To date, seven Pueblo County residents have died in connection with the virus.

The new testing site kicked off Wednesday with a steady stream of vehicles passing through two giant white tents, where personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency oversaw tests administered by residents who participated.

"We are really excited about this. It is important for our community. It’s important for community members who can now test and feel confident to know if they do have COVID," Evetts said.

"It’s important to public health and our surveillance and understanding what the prevalence of the COVID virus in our community is. That will in turn help us to make better decisions about how we loosen restrictions as we move forward so that our community can get back to business and get back to its normal life."

Evetts said testing will also affect future strategies for testing.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor said his office is going to start scaling down measures and executive orders, which have come from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

"It’s going to be a slow process. We’re not just going to go from zero to 60 right away. I ask for your patience. I ask for your diligence," Taylor said.

The state’s stay-at-home order will expire this Sunday and into Monday, but Taylor urges residents to continue with social distancing and to continue to wear masks.

"We will get through this. We are going to have a new normal in this community," Taylor said.

The new testing site is just the first step — and there is a lot more to do.

"This is truly a collaborative effort. We are trying to look at all the different avenues that we have to attack this virus in our community," he said.

For now, the testing site will be open to only health care workers, first responders, individuals 65 years of age and older and critical infrastructure workers who have symptoms.

Evetts said critical infrastructure workers can include grocery store workers, utility workers, workers at EVRAZ, restaurant delivery workers and the news media.

"All of those kinds of organizations that are so critical to our community in keeping things moving... It’s anyone that has been allowed to continue working at some capacity," Evetts said.

The site will run at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., through May 30 to test qualifying members of the public who have symptoms.

COVID-19 symptoms include a cough, difficulty breathing, and fever over 100.4 degrees.

The first 250 individuals daily in the line will have access to the drive-up testing. All others who arrive after that will be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider or attend the next day.

The testing site, which is open to neighboring counties, does not require a physician order.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Those attending are asked to enter through the fairground’s Gate 4 off Mesa and Gaylord avenues.

Officials said all testing will be free. Insurance will not be required. Individuals should contact their primary care provider prior to testing to determine if they need to be tested.

Those who would be tested must have symptoms or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Others will not be permitted to be tested.

Those who wish to get tested will go through a brief screening to determine if they qualify. No prescription required, but those wanting to be tested must bring their identification and organization ID, if applicable.

Health officials ask that those being tested should come alone without passengers or pets.

Evetts said the new level of testing, which is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is different from some administered in recent weeks.

"It’s a self-swab. So when the individual pulls through the line they are registered," Evetts said. "Everything is done at arm’s length. The test is passed to the person in line."

Nurses give instructions, then people can administer the test themselves, he said.

"That is an effort to reduce exposure and reduce the use of personal protective equipment that is so valuable and rare at this point."

For more information visit www.puebloemergency.info. Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline is 719-583-4444.

