In 1994 my family moved from Lawton, OK. to Alamosa - where I was originally born.

When we came back to Colorado, I had the opportunity to watch Chicago sports on WGN. The Chicago-based network was a nationally syndicated superstation, reaching a 7-year-old Chicago sports fan at just the right time.

To that point in my life I was nuts about the Bears and the Cubs, but in 1995 I would become obsessed with perhaps the greatest team in Chicago sports history as well as NBA history: the 90s-era Chicago Bulls.

I can, to this day, recite the starting lineup for the 95-96 Bulls team -- a team that won an NBA record 72 games; had a 39-2 record at the United Center and featured the greatest basketball player ever on the face of the earth in Michael Jeffery Jordan.

First there was a 6-7 forward from the University of Central Arkansas Scottie Pippen (a future hall-of-famer). At the other forward, standing at 6-6 from Southeast Oklahoma State University Dennis Rodman. The man in the middle, standing at 7-2 from New Mexico Luc Longley. At guard, standing 6-5 from Miami, Ohio was Ron Harper. And at guard, from North Carolina, 6-6 Michael Jordan.

Phil Jackson coached a team that included sharp shooting point guard Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoc, Jud Buechler, Bill Wennington, John Salley and Jason Caffey.

When the Bulls would play, I would set up my small plastic hoop on the back of a chair or the door to my room. I’d watch along on WGN and emulate Jordan, Pippen and Rodman.

I’d pretend to dunk with my tongue out and emulate the iconic Jumpman logo. I couldn’t get enough of the Bulls.

I remember buying a magazine after the season. The magazine recapped the 95-96 championship run. I read it cover-to-cover countless times.

I had shirts, hats and begged and pleaded with my parents for a road black MJ jersey -- which I got that year for my birthday.

I wanted to be Like Mike (and I was never close!).

That Bulls team, along with the teams from the following two years, holds such a special place in my heart.

To that point, I’d never religiously watched sports let alone one team. I’d never consumed so much information about a team.

Truly, that Bulls team, along with the 97 and 98 Cubs, really propelled my love affair with sports. From those days on, I’ve loved sports more than I can possibly describe.

Jordan won his fourth MVP that year, averaging 30.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists 2.2 steals while shooting 49-percent from the floor.

Jordan, Pippen and Rodman were all named to the NBA’s first-team all-defense. Jordan was also the NBA All-Star Game MVP in San Antonio. It was his first all-star appearance since 1993. He retired in 1994 to play baseball before returning late in 1995.

The Bulls lost 10 games in the regular season and only three games in the postseason. They eventually topped Seattle 4-2 in the Finals, claiming the franchise’s fourth title.

That team will always hold a special place in my heart. Jordan and Pippen are still the greatest duo to ever grace a hardwood. Jordan is one of, if not my all-time favorite athlete.

While I’m not a Bulls fan anymore (thanks largely to Jerry Kraus’ insistence on dismantling the team before getting the opportunity to be the second team to ever win four-straight titles), my hoops fandom is as big as it is because of MJ, Pippen, Phil and “The Worm” aka Rodman.

Sunday night I sat glued to the TV watching the 30-for-30 documentary “The Last Dance” on ESPN.

I’m sure my nostalgia for the 90s Bulls is only just beginning as only two episodes of 10 has aired.

But man, do I love those teams.

Luke Lyons is the associate editor of the Pueblo West View. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com. You can follow him on Twitter by searching @luke_lyons14.