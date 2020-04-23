The following is one of 12 candidate profiles that will run over the course of April. Each candidate received the same questionnaire. The 12 candidates are vying for two spots on the Pueblo West Metro District board as Directors Terry Zupan and Mike French who are not seeking reelection.

A home improvement center worker is in the running for the metro district board May 5 because she supports growth with community input.

Shari Manley-Hajek, 56, works for Lowe’s Home Improvement Center and has been a resident of Pueblo West for 20 years.

"I may not be college educated, but like all of us, I am life experience educated. I enjoy people and have worked with the public all my life," she said.

"I have received five awards for excellence with customers," Manley-Hajek said.

Manley-Hajek said her goal is to "listen to our community and help find a way to get things done."

A proposed aquatic center which will be funded in part by $1 million from Pueblo County voters approved last November and $430,000 from the district is a project that Manley-Hajek said she supports.

"I support the aquatic center because it would bring families and people together with new businesses to grow our community," she said.

The proposed location for the aquatic center, coupled with the new civic center and a potential convention center along Spaulding between Purcell and McCulloch is a "great idea."

"It would mean lots of jobs and new beginnings for us all," Manley-Hajek said.

On May 5, Pueblo voters will decide the fate of the Black Hills Energy electric franchise agreement which will impact 6,446 customers the utility serves in Pueblo West.

"I would like to see Pueblo and Pueblo West get out of the monopoly with Black Hills and see a public owned electric company that would allow for lower electric bills and maybe the choice of who they want for their carrier," she said.

In addition, Manley-Hajek said the district’s need for road improvement is another issue she would like to tackle.

"We have got to pitch in and get the road paved correctly with reflection paint on them. That way you can see at night and also in the rain and snow," she said.

"I have many more ideas to enrich our community," Manley-Hajek said.

Manley-Hajek is single and is the mother of twins. Her son Shelbi works for RoMoBoCo of Pueblo West and her daughter Shandi is working on her bachelors degree in New Mexico.

