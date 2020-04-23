Although the Pueblo City-County Library District’s buildings may be closed to the public, its cardholders can access a wealth of materials anytime and anywhere.

A new website — pueblolibrary.org/thelibraryat — serves as the central hub where patrons can access e-resources, virtual programming, at-home learning resources and more.

A library district card serves as the portal to this exciting and enriching world, where e-books and digital magazines, downloadable audiobooks, movies, music, television shows, and research and learning tools are available at no charge.

To date, the district has invested more than $35,000 toward the purchase of an additional 8,000 titles to bolster the already substantial collection of works.

In addition to e-resources, the district is virtually offering library district-produced programs such as storytimes for children and families, hands-on crafts for patrons of all ages, online book clubs and a podcast. New programs will be added weekly and all are free, with no library card required to view.

Additionally, the free online service offers students, from kindergarten through college age, free tutorial and test preparation in math, English, science and more. It offers free practice tests for the GED, SAT, ASVAB, ACT and computer lessons.

While one-on-one engagement with a librarian is limited at this time, the public still can reach library staff should they have questions through virtual service.

The feature allows patrons to receive answers to questions regarding the online catalog, accessing e-resources such as audiobooks, e-books and digital materials. Also, patrons can call the library's mainline, 562-5600, and talk to a librarian during normal business hours, as well as submit questions online and receive technical assistance via online forms.

Those without a library card can obtain an electronic card immediately at pueblolibrary.org. This card will allow access to the full array of online library services.

Jon Walker, executive director of the library district, said the online branch is one way for the district to continue serving the community amid the current shutdown.

"The library district provides important services for our community in support of free and open access to information, lifelong learning and literacy, and the joy of reading," Walker said. "During this challenging time for all of us, the district is shifting resources, for now, to help respect social distancing while still fulfilling our mission."

Those with library materials at home are asked not to return via drop boxes at this time, even if the items are due for return. No fines will be assessed.

All library facilities will remain closed through May 3, and all materials checked out and all holds in-place will be maintained until May 31.

Additional updates will be posted the library district’s Facebook page and at.pueblolibrary.org.

