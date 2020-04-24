For weeks now I have heard people liken the novel coronavirus called COVID-19 to that of a seasonal flu. I have heard others ask how they are not the same. A common argument I've seen references annual flu deaths in the states, of which there are tens of thousands yearly, with specific numbers varying year-by-year. This coronavirus is not the flu, and the technology available to us when faced with a flu (vaccines) is not yet ready to tackle this new pathogen.

In just a month or so, COVID-19 deaths surpassed the number of influenza deaths that occurred in the U.S. over the course of the entire year of 2018, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2019 had higher flu deaths, nearly double those of '18, but less than two full months have passed since the earliest confirmed coronavirus case, which occurred in California on Feb. 6, news that just broke this week.

2018 saw over 34,000 flu deaths in the U.S., total. For the entire year. COVID-19 is currently around 47,450 deaths in the states and counting as of Wednesday, according to the disease control centers, and it is only April. Early Thursday morning reports said White House Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is convinced coronavirus will still be in the states by fall.

It literally hasn't been one month since Colorado implemented "essential business" or stay-at-home orders. Sunday will hit the one month mark for business closures. And yet, people are already disregarding social distancing to protest in front of the state capitol. The virus is not going to go away just because we're getting tired of waiting for it to.

Large hospitals can handle tens of thousands of cases over the course of a year. When you throw hundreds to thousands of cases at them at once, though, resources are depleted and as a result, patients who would have survived with adequate care instead die.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus, meaning that it is a new strain of coronavirus that humans have never been exposed to until very recently (that we know of). Ergo, many people have absolutely no immunity to it. That also means that scientists don't exactly know what to expect as far as symptoms, mutations, the viruses' durability when exposed to the elements, best treatment options, et cetera. They are learning these things as they go because that is the only option afforded to them by nature.

A vaccine that is ready for widespread distribution is reportedly at least a year out (as of about a month ago, so give or take a few months, then be prepared to add more months if testing and trials don't churn out fast results).

We already have vaccines for the common flu variants we deal with seasonally. Roughly 200 million people, or just under half the country's population, received flu vaccinations in 2016-2017. By immunizing themselves to the flu, they protect vulnerable people who the disease would otherwise have little trouble coming into contact with, infecting, and inflicting severe illness upon. This strategy is a concept called herd immunity.

Immunized people serve as a shield to those who are more vulnerable to pathogens. If more people were vaccinated for the flu, we would have less flu deaths annually, thanks to herd immunity. We are not in a position to utilize herd immunity at this time for COVID-19 because we don't know how to make people immune to it yet. Some people seem to have lucked out naturally, but we don't know enough about that yet, at least publicly.

Even before recent protests, the sentiment that Colorado's and other states' responses to this pandemic has been unprecedented and over reactionary was alive and thriving across the country, as well as right here in the Arkansas Valley. People should understand that social distancing guidelines and business closures are not unprecedented behavior for the United States or the world. Most people alive today have just literally never experienced a viral pandemic this large. The last of those who had are dead or dying of natural causes; survivors of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 50 million lives and infected around 500 million people (about a third of the world's population back then) worldwide nearly precisely 100 years ago.

There is legal precedent for all of the social distancing guidelines and orders, and frankly, after reading about how La Junta handled the Spanish Flu a century ago, the parallels are stark.

(Shout-out to Tribune-Democrat reporter James Conlan for taking the time to dive into the 1918-1919 archives of the La Junta Daily Democrat to bring us this information; you can check out his Spanish Flu-La Junta series at our website, starting with his article "Into the Archives.")

People also doubted the seriousness of that pathogen then, and after everyone decided that they were safe to resume socializing, an even larger outbreak occurred and cost hundreds of lives locally.

A healthy dose of skepticism never hurt anybody, but just because you are skeptical about something doesn't mean you shouldn't take life-saving preventative measures until you have more information. The thing is, it's my impression that viral pathogens, diseases and pandemics are a well studied and observed phenomenon that humans and other life on Earth have struggled with throughout the entirety of their existences.

Collectively, humans have a great deal of knowledge of how diseases spread communally. It is the specific details of a particular pathogen's modus operandi and how to treat and/or cure it, tracking down potential carriers, and getting people to take you seriously and follow directions, where things get interesting.

And yes, to acknowledge the doom-and-gloomers out there, there is historic precedent for governments to take advantage of national emergencies by limiting or suspending the rights of their citizens, and then not returning those rights when the danger has passed.

But, as local Health Director Rick Ritter expressed in fine detail in a recent press release published in our paper, there is a clear line between government abuse of individual rights, and individual abuse of everyone else's.

Let's compare it to the second amendment, that acknowledges you have the right to own and operate a firearm. Just because you can have and use a gun absolutely does not mean you have the right to fire it anywhere and at anyone you please. And if you violate that social clause, if you threaten the general safety and well-being of your fellow humans, there can be consequences.

Likewise, nobody has the right to endager their peers and neighbors by becoming a willing, if unwitting, coronavirus super spreader — a modern Typhoid Mary — by belligerently infecting everyone that decided their (and their friends' and families') lives were worth a fresh new hair cut or a sharp new suit.

In relation to COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis has made clear that police are not out enforcing social distancing. In this case, the governor said, the only enforcement will come from the virus itself. Worryingly, the governor has also made it clear that the state plans to pursue slow reopening measures.

Which brings us to the unfortunate reality of things: If we force things "back to normal," the virus will just keep spreading through communities. If we do everything right, if we follow social distancing guidelines, stay-at-home measures, and we don't rush to reopen everything the second we start to see a decline in active cases (which became official in Colorado as of Wednesday, a decline), then the total lives lost will almost certainly be much lower than worst case estimations. And when that happens, some people won't be so sure that social distancing has done anything at all.

