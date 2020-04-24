Mayor Nick Gradisar has called the decision facing you probably the most important financial decision that Pueblo will have made in its history to date. I agree.

There are lots of reasons why Puebloans should vote for ballot question 2A and why the city, and hopefully other communities, should leave the Black Hills franchise to set up a public power utility run by an elected board right here in town.

Here are six strong reasons supporting that vote.

First, we pay the highest electric rates of any city along the Front Range. Pueblo’s residential customers pay Black Hills roughly 50 percent more than the average paid by residential customers with Colorado’s 29 public power utilities. Leaving Black Hills and setting up a nonprofit electric utility through Pueblo’s water board ultimately will save us lots of money in several ways, but most importantly by eliminating the profits you and I pay to Black Hills.

Second, we will gain local control. We will have “citizen control” exercised right here on Main Street, not a “government takeover.” Key decisions affecting our bills will no longer be argued by our attorney at the Public Utilities Commission against Black Hill’s fleet of attorneys up in Denver. In the future, you and I will be able to go to local board meetings and contribute opinions, observations and even data to support the setting of rates and future investments in our electricity system. We will have a voice, not just be an ATM machine for Black Hills.

Third, we’ll be much better positioned to grow our region’s economy. More jobs will be created here in town. A lot more money, in the tens of millions each year, will stay here in town, not leave the state. With lower electric rates, local businesses will be better able to weather tough times and expand during boom times. New businesses will no longer see high electric rates as a barrier to setting up shop in Pueblo.

Fourth, expect better customer relations. You should see a better balance struck in policies set by a local board on issues impacting low-income customers. Your calls will all be answered locally, not by a disengaged call center team in a distant state.

Fifth, Pueblo can move forward with commitments made to attain clean energy goals that coincide with lower long-term energy costs. Pueblo, Pueblo County and the water board have all endorsed such goals. Getting out from under long-term, high-cost contracts with Black Hills’ gas-fired generation will let us shift to increasing renewable energy at lower more stable rates through third-party power providers.

Finally, the water board is an experienced utility provider. It will partner with and supervise an experienced electric utility to maintain reliable electric service. Please don’t buy the insulting criticism that a Pueblo-based group isn’t smart enough to hire a team of perfectly qualified professionals to keep your lights on. And until our team is ready to take over, whenever that happens, Black Hills is required to continue delivering reliable electric service to us all.

Does a vote for 2A mean that the water board, as opponents proclaim in their widely circulated ads, will have a “blank check” that will result in higher taxes and higher rates? No.

For starters, the water board is an enterprise utility. It can’t levee taxes. It charges fees for service. For the record, its water rates are the lowest among cities along the Front Range.

It only serves customers’ interests, not shareholder interests. It is a nonprofit. It would have no incentive to either pay too much to acquire Black Hills’ assets or to charge customers high rates. Quite the opposite.

Between early 2018 and May 5, Black Hills and its allies likely will have spent around $1 million in advertising to convince you to not vote what’s in your best interest. It’s all smoke and mirrors. I hope you are as angry as I am every time you see these propaganda ads.

On the other side, there is an impressive list of community leaders stepping up to support establishing a new public power utility, from the Greater Chamber of Commerce through business owners and faith leaders. Look for it in print.

Pueblo has a long rich history of our citizens fighting against powerful outside businesses trying to control our future. I encourage you to act for a better future for Pueblo, especially your kids’ and grandkids’ futures, by voting for ballot question 2A. If you do, Pueblo wins!

Terry Hart has served as a Pueblo County commissioner since 2012.