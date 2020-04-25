Over 51,000 file for federal benefit; Palisade peach crop in peril

Initial unemployment claims have slowed statewide for the first time since March, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

There were 67,334 filed the week ending April 18, compared to 104,217 the week ending April 11. Over the past four weeks, 279,199 initial claims have been filed.

The latest data shows initial unemployment claims decreased in most of southeastern Colorado as well. For the week ending April 4, claims filed totaled:

·1,761 in Pueblo County, down from 2,006 the previous week.

·287 in Fremont County, down from 343 the previous week.

·80 in Otero County, down from 103 the previous week.

·44 in Custer County, down from 53 the previous week.

Thirty claims were filed in Bent County, up from 21 the previous week.

The top five industries with the highest initial claims for the week ending April 18 are: accommodation and food services at 12,967; retail at 10,295; health care and social service at 8,932; arts, entertainment and recreation at 3,893; and personal services, like barbers and nail salons, at 3,781.

So far this month, benefits paid to Coloradans total:

·$74.1 million for the week ending April 18.

·$62.0 million for the week ending April 11.

·$29.8 million for the week ending April 4.

To put that in perspective, during the height of the 2009 recession, $19 million in benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis, and $102.8 million were paid out that May — the highest monthly total on record.

Over 51,000 file for federal benefit

At least 30,000 applications were filed statewide on the first day Colorado began extending benefits from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which makes an additional payment of up to $600 to residents already claiming benefits. By the end of the week, that number surpassed 51,000, according to Colorado’s labor department.

The payments — which now include gig workers, contractors and self-employed individuals — are typically made within 72 hours of the benefit request, the labor department said. On Thursday, there was a one-day delay in benefits paid, but they restarted, and claimants were notified by email, the department said in a statement.

Peach crop in peril

Gov. Jared Polis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg last week requested a USDA Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Colorado’s Western Slope counties impacted by a hard freeze on April 13. Temperatures there hit 19 degrees, potentially decimating 95% of this year's peach crop, Polis said in an announcement.

"Colorado’s iconic and delicious Palisade peaches could be devastated by this early freeze and fruit producers on the Western Slope need support," he said. "We urge the federal government to assist Colorado’s agriculture community during this challenging time."

rlopez@chieftain.com

Twitter: @lopezricardojr