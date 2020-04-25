Bernie Jesik said he's always been the type of person that needs to keep busy.

He was a firefighter for 26 years before retiring nearly four years ago— but it was another career Jesik where he honed his skills for his current need.

"The Pueblo Police Department has a bicycle patrol, and what I do is I work on their bikes to keep them running and maintained," Jesik said with a hint of pride in his voice.

"I've been doing this for about six months now and I really enjoy it."

Before becoming a Pueblo firefighter, Jesik, 69, ran a bike shop in town.

"There was a fella out of Fort Collins that opened it up down here, and I managed it and ran it for three years before I got into the Pueblo Fire Department," he said.

"So ,that's where I got all my experience about bicycles and working on them and such," he added with a laugh.

Jesik's son, Pueblo Police Sgt. Stephen Jesik, asked his father last year if he would be interested in volunteering to maintain the bikes for the patrol.

"I really like doing this. Before I got on the fire department, I used to ride my bike a lot. It's just something I was always interested in," the elder Jesik said.

"After I got on the fire department, I would continue to work on bikes for people every now and then because I had all the tools and equipment to do it. So, when my son approached me I thought it would be great."

Jesik said he is excited to be helping the police department.

"He’s really taken maintenance seriously and is keeping the bike patrol running to a new level," Stephen Jesik said about his father.

The elder Jesik said the patrol has about 15 mountain bikes he must maintain.

"There's about four new ones that don't need a lot of work, but some of the older bikes need quite a bit of work on them to just get them back to being operational, so they have backups if they need them," Jesik said.

Over the past week, Jesik has been helping to get bikes ready for the patrol's training operations.

"I've been spending quite a bit of time getting as many of the bikes as I can operational, so that they have enough to use," he said.

Police officers use the bicycles for an assortment of different events, including the Colorado State Fair and celebrations Downtown.

The police department used to have an officer working on the bikes before Jesik came aboard.

"With all his other duties it was hard to do for him. That's why they asked me to help so he could get back to doing what he was supposed to do," Jesik said.

He said has all the time in the world for his latest venture.

"Being retired, I have the time because I am not working anywhere else. Some people, when they retire, they get another job. Sometimes because they have to — and sometimes because they want to," Jesik said.

"I am able to help out and give back to the community by doing this for the bike patrol because it's something they really need."

