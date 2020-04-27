The county’s public health director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said Monday as the county and state has loosened restrictions over the coronavirus, it is not the time for the community to let its guard down.

"Safer-at-Home is still the best for folks. So if you don’t have to be out and about or going to work or your social activities -- those kinds of things -- stay at home," said Randy Evetts.

"It’s still safer to be at home especially for those more vulnerable populations: those over 65, those with chronic lung disease or cardiac disease, those with mild to severe asthma. All of those folks should continue to stay home."

There was one new positive COVID-19 case in Pueblo County announced Monday. The new confirmed positive cases is a 54-year-old woman.

Pueblo County now has a total of 133 confirmed positive and probable cases among Pueblo County residents.

Evetts said his main concern is that there will be additional cases because there will be a higher risk of exposure.

"We will continue to monitor data and if we need to put on the brakes for this, we can do that," Evetts said.

"The governor has given us the authority at the local level to watch our numbers and to see what’s going on and to make local decisions because he knows that not everything in the state is the same," he said.

Evetts said the health department and other leaders are continuing to work with the state as guidelines are finalized.

The governor handed down a 34-page health order Monday morning as the spread of the virus continued to drop. Polis said he did this because the state has flattened the curve.

"Even within that there are some areas that we are continuing to verify," Evetts said.

Evetts said Monday was not too significantly different from the former Stay-at-Home order that expired Sunday night.

"The only differences today that were major are that retail can start curbside delivery. All retail and not just critical retail except for bars and restaurants and casinos. Indoor recreational facilities cannot open," Evetts said.

"The other change is that real estate can begin showing homes one on one if they follow strict disinfecting guidelines."

People can still continue to enjoy solo outdoor recreation activity.

On Friday businesses can step it up a notch if owners implement strict social distancing guidelines to maintain that 6-foot distance in line and throughout the store.

Personal services such as hair stylists, dog grooming, nail salons and tattoo parlors can open Friday as well.

On May 4, nonessential office businesses can open with 50% reduction in workforce.

Evetts said there is still no set time for when restaurants, casinos and other similar businesses can open to the public again.

There are still no gatherings of more than 10 people allowed.

Evetts said that Pueblo has responded well to the initial restrictions.

"I think people are trying," he said.

"It’s a tough thing to do to stay at home and to not be out sort of participating in things in the world."

Evetts said Pueblo County’s increase in cases of COVID-19 happened because of more testing as well as including probable cases (those who are showing symptoms and have been exposed to the virus but haven’t been tested).

"We are going to continue to see positives not because they are severely ill, but because they were in the community before and we weren’t testing. It’s difficult to tell for sure if we are having an increase or if we are just testing a wider net," Evetts said.

A free test area at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., continues through May 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Only those with symptoms can be tested.

COVID-19 symptoms include a cough, difficulty breathing, and fever over 100.4 degrees. Evetts said other recently announced symptoms include chills, headaches, muscle pain and a sore throat.

The first 250 individuals daily in the line would have access to the drive-up testing. All others who arrive after that would be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider or attend the next day.

Polis said during a press conference Monday afternoon that Colorado has done a good job and urges citizens to continue.

"We are not out of the woods yet. You need to make sure that you’re still taking the steps that you can to protect yourself and others," Polis said.

"And if folks don’t practice personal responsibility, the rate of positive cases and hospitalizations and deaths could start to increase again and there could need to be additional restrictions that are placed on our activities and ability to earn a livelihood. Nobody wants that."

For more information about the new requirements and to ask questions visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.

