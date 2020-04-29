It’s been about six weeks now since Nicole Maes has seen a client, and she’s ready to get back to work.

Maes is a hair stylist/colorist who rents her own business at Details Salon, 520 N. Main St., in Pueblo and is gearing up to work on clients again on Friday. Her plan is in line with Gov. Jared Polis’ revised Safer at Home order allowing salons and other businesses that had been deemed non-essential to reopen.

Maes last worked on March 18, which was the day before the order for salons and other businesses throughout Colorado to close came down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

She said the time since then has been a bit miserable and she’s excited to get back up and running.

“I’m busy. I’m usually booked out usually five to six weeks in advance so just having idle time on my hands is a new thing for me for sure. It’s a head trip,” Maes said. “But I have three stepkids so I’ve been helping them with their homeschooling and things like that. My husband is working from home because they had to shut down his office.”

A long list of individuals eager to get their hair back in shape is awaiting Maes. She said she has probably a little over 110 clients who missed appointments during the shutdown that need to be rescheduled.

“I went back to the first week that was canceled and I’m just rescheduling people in the order that they were canceled. I wanted to honor the people who have had to wait and prioritize them,” Maes said.

Maes will be opening back up in a new world where safety precautions to protect her and her clients from contracting COVID-19 are essential, and she is taking them very seriously.

Upon their arrival, patrons will wash and sanitize their hands, as will Maes and other stylists. She’s requiring clients to wear a mask, and she will be wearing one as well in addition to gloves.

Maes said she’s also considering getting a temperature reader and doing a quick scan of people just to be on the safe side, and will ask anyone who has any kind of symptoms to reschedule their appointment.

Maes normally double-books her appointments to work on two clients at a time, but she won’t be doing that now.

“I’m eliminating that and only seeing one person at a time so that’s going to push my schedule out even further,” Maes said.

Maes said she’s also leaving more time in between appointments than what she normally would so she has time to sanitize in between clients.

And she’s not going to allow anybody but the client in.

“A lot of times they’ll bring their kids or a friend, but only the client is going to be allowed in,” she said.

Maes said she is excited to get back to work, and not too worried about keeping safe with all the precautions she’ll have in place and knowing her clientele well.

“I know that I’ve kept myself safe. We have really adhered to staying home. I know that I’ve done my part in staying safe and quarantining and maintaining distance from anybody else,” she said. “Most of my clients are people that I am personally associated with like my friends, my family. I know the majority of people have done their part to adhere to the stay-at-home order and such. I’m just super excited.”

Many other area salons are opening this week as well.

Polis’ Safer at Home order allows for personal service businesses to open Friday so long as they’re following best practices.

