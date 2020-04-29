Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said his goal throughout the month of May is for the state to conduct between 5,000 and 10,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

The new strategy will significantly increase testing for the safer-at-home stage compared to the former stay-at-home stage.

In Pueblo, health officials reported Wednesday that a 92-year-old man who was reported as a previous positive case in Pueblo County has died from the virus. To date, 10 Pueblo County residents have died in connection to the virus.

Public health officials also announced one new positive COVID-19 case, a 35-year-old man. That was the only positive case reported of 414 test results the health department got back on Wednesday.

Pueblo County now has 136 confirmed positive and probable cases among Pueblo County residents. There have been 862 tests administered in Pueblo County.

As of Wednesday, Polis said the state had 760 deaths. The daily growth rate of cases is down 2.8%. He said the hospitalization rate is down 0.4%.

To date, 67,094 tests have been conducted in Colorado.

Randy Evetts, director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, encouraged rural areas around Pueblo County to use the current FEMA testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Evetts said on the first day of the new testing site on April 22, 140 people were tested. And the next day ,124 were tested.

There was no testing over the weekend or on Monday. On Tuesday, 220 people were tested.

The site, which will run through May 30 and is available to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, has a capacity of 250 tests a day.

"We are hoping that we will continue to see that trend," Evetts said.

Evetts said he did not have Wednesday’s final numbers, but that there was a steady flow of people being tested throughout the day.

Testing at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., continues through May 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Polis said the state will enhance testing, isolation and monitoring of COVID-19.

"Our epidemiologists estimate that we are identifying and isolating, formally, about 1/3 of our symptomatic patients within 48 hours," Polis said.

Polis said testing will increase by increasing supplies, boosting availability statewide and then boosting epidemiological capacity for notification and contact tracing.

"When the crisis began, we were only able to do 160 tests in the state of Colorado. It might seem like a lifetime ago, but it was less than two months ago," Polis said.

He said lab capacity and processing capacity has increase 20-fold in Colorado.

"We now have the private and state lab capacity to do well over 10,000 tests a day in Colorado, but we face significant supply restraints that are no different than the supply restraints that are faced in other states and other countries across the world," Polis said.

Polis said in the beginning of May, the goal is to conduct 5,000 tests a day, and to increase it to more than 8,500 if needed by the end of May.

The governor said there will be a shorter processing time on tests, some even down to 24 hours.

He also said the state will provide testing at sites across the state so citizens do not have to travel as far.

"If we can successfully maintain 65% social distancing, we won’t overload our hospital system," Polis said.

The governor continued to say that safer-at-home is not back to business as usual. He urged people to stay at home when possible and to continue to wear masks in public.

For more information on new rules for customers and businesses during safer-at-home measures, visit Coloradosaferathome.com. The governor said it is important that all businesses comply with the rules in place.

"These next few weeks are critical and I know Coloradans will continue to be safer at home as much as possible and wear masks when in public," Polis said.

"Testing is an important puzzle piece to Colorado’s response to this pandemic and the state continues ramping up our testing capability, infrastructure, and epidemiological work and will continue to aggressively seek resources through the private sector and federal government."

