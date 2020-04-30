The Pueblo Convention Center hasn’t been able to hold the usual bevy of events it does for a couple of months now since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold here and across the country, but that hasn’t stopped its staff from pitching in to better the lives of Puebloans.

The state’s stay-at-home order has forced the convention center to shut its doors, and the conventions, trade shows and galas that were scheduled to be held there have had to be postponed or canceled.

But the convention center has opened its doors for another purpose for the time being: Helping out.

“Our job is to generate revenue by hosting events or holding concerts at Memorial Hall, and because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to do that,” said Kevin Ortiz, who works for Spectra and is the general manager of the convention center and Memorial Hall. “We cut all of our part-time staff unfortunately because there wasn’t any work. We still have our full-time staff on board and during the time that all this started kind of unfolding, we started getting calls from different organizations around the community really just wanting to utilize our facility or wanting additional help on some of the different initiatives they’re working on.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Pueblo’s Senior Resource Development Agency used the convention center to prepare and distribute daily meals for seniors throughout the community, said Nick Palmiotti, director of sales and marketing for the convention center.

That arrangement was made before COVID-19 really took hold in the Pueblo area, but as more seniors became unable to leave their homes, SRDA’s Meals on Wheels program became vital, and the partnership helped avoid any disruption to the program.

Then, in early April, officials from the Pueblo Food Project approached Ortiz to help fulfill their mission.

The Food Project needed space to create 1,000 bags of food and necessities to be delivered to Pueblo School District 60 students and their families.

Palmiotti said the organization used space in the convention center’s new exhibit hall to make the bags. Many of the staff at the convention center volunteered time to fill the bags with soaps, tortillas, cheese, pinto beans, potatoes, and onions. And all of the items were produced or sourced locally.

Later on in April, the new Support Pueblo online marketplace was launched in partnership with Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and local Pueblo business leaders.

The marketplace is a single online platform for shoppers to purchase local products and pick up their goods at the convention center or have them delivered.

Once orders are received through the website, convention center staff process and fulfill them, and deliver them curbside for pickup or to SRDA for delivery, according to Palmiotti. All of the orders are kept at the convention center prior to distribution.

Customers can go to SupportingPueblo.com to view items ranging from food products to retail.

“We’re really helping out of the kindness of our hearts. We’re volunteering our time,” Ortiz said. “Our staff is putting in their time and effort and really their lives at risk to help support these initiatives so that others in the community can benefit by getting food or getting potential services.”

Ortiz said he’d love for the convention center and Memorial Hall to be able to host events right now, but said they are doing the best job they can to mitigate the loss of revenue until they can do so again.

“We were scheduled to host events and large-scale events. Really, this time of year is some of our busiest time of the entire year,” Ortiz said. “And so, obviously, we’ve either had to reschedule or some have canceled.”

But Ortiz said they’ve been able to mitigate some of that lost revenue by rescheduling about half of the events at the convention center be it for later this year or early 2021. And some events set to be held at Memorial Hall have been rescheduled as well.

And Ortiz said both places are being booked for 2021.

“Nick (Palmiotti) has done a good job of closing business for 2021,” Ortiz said. “We’re really trying to weather the storm and really just kind of playing it by ear and adapting to each situation as new orderes come down.”

