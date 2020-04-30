A woman was pronounced dead at Lake Pueblo State Park after being pulled from the water Wednesday evening.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the woman Thursday as Mary Kay Hatheway, 65, of Pueblo West.

Cotter has not determined a cause of death.

Park officials said Thursday that a park ranger on patrol Wednesday evening was flagged down by guests who reported a woman fishing from the shore had fallen in the water in the North Picnic area of the park.

"The ranger responded immediately and found a woman in chest-deep water and pulled her to shore. It was about 6:30 p.m.," park officials said.

The ranger saw that the woman was unconscious and not breathing and began performing CPR. Other Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers and a wildlife officer also responded to the scene.

"The ranger continued performing CPR for about 15 minutes until paramedics arrived and took over the scene. Despite all efforts, the woman was declared dead at the scene and the Pueblo County Coroner was called," officials said.

The coroner arrived around 8 p.m. and began an investigation.

"We offer our condolences to the family of this woman," said Monique Mullis, manager of Lake Pueblo State Park. "We hate seeing lives lost so tragically."

Mullis said the ranger responded quickly and praised his efforts to save the woman’s life.

The Pueblo West Fire Department provided support.

