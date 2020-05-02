DEATHS
PUEBLO
April 2
Hernandez: Charles Valdemar Hernandez, 82, Angelus Chapel Mortuaries.
April 30
Broome: Viola M. Broome, 92. Montgomery & Steward.
Stever: Paul Gary Stever, 74. Montgomery & Steward.
April 29
Torres: David Torres, 71. Angelus.
April 26
Lucero: Paula A. Lucero, 65. Angelus.
Beulah
Bryant: John Patrick Bryant, 87, of Beulah, April 27. Montgomery & Steward.
Castle Pines
Lawrence: Larry C. Lawrence, 89, of Castle Pines, formerly of Pueblo, April 30. Montgomery & Steward.
BIRTHS
Blea: Born to Meikaya Herrera and Marquos Blea Jr., Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
Burris: Born to Kacey and Christopher Burris, Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
Loudy: Born to Mican Herrera and Isaac Loudy, Pueblo, a son, April 23 at Parkview Medical Center.
Martinez: Born to Mariah Arguello and Brandon Martinez, Pueblo, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
McLeod: Born to Raquel Aragon and Samara McLeod, Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
Miller: Born to Chelsea and Christopher Miller, Pueblo, a son, April 23 at Parkview Medical Center.
Pagnotta: Born to Destiny and Clinton Pagnotta, Colorado City, a son, April 23 at Colorado City.
Taub: Born to Amanda McNolty and Joseph Taub, Pueblo, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
Williams: Born to Danielle Quintana and John Williams, Pueblo West, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS