BIRTHS

Blea: Born to Meikaya Herrera and Marquos Blea Jr, Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.

Burris: Born to Kacey and Christopher Burris, Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.

Charboneau-Lopez: Born to Summer Charboneau and Demitrius Lopez, Pueblo, a daughter. April 24 at Parkview Medical Center.

Loudy: Born to Mican Herrera and Isaac Loudy, Pueblo, a son, April 23 at Parkview Medical Center.

Martinez: Born to Mariah Arguello and Brandon Martinez, Pueblo, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.

Martinez: Born to Robin Escobedo and Dale Martinez, Pueblo, a daughter, April 24 at Parkview Medical Center.

McLeod: Born to Raquel Aragon and Samara McLeod, Pueblo, a son, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.

Miller: Born to Chelsea and Christopher Miller, Pueblo, a son, April 23 at Parkview Medical Center.

Pagnotta: Born to Destiny and Clinton Pagnotta, Colorado City, a son, April 23 at Colorado City.

Robison: Born to Melissa and Joshua Robison, Pueblo, a son, April 24 at Parkview Medical Center.

Taub: Born to Amanda McNolty and Joseph Taub, Pueblo, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.

Vecellio: Born to Sirena Lopez Martinez and Mark Vecellio, Pueblo, a daughter, April 23 at Parkview Medical Center.

Williams: Born to Danielle Quintana and John Williams, Pueblo West, a daughter, April 22 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS