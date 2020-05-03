The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Daniel Esquibel, 36 is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Esquibel has two warrants for assault, one is a no-bond, and two warrants for dangerous drugs. His total bond amount is $15,000.

Samuel Jaramillo, 32, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-10 and 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes burglary.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Auto theft

A red 1997 Toyota truck valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 300 block of W. Evans Ave.

Reported stolen Wednesday from the 1700 block of Maplewood Drive, a 2019 Nissan Rogue valued at $22,000 was later recovered.

Criminal mischief

A female resident in the 500 block of W. Ninth St. told police Thursday she believes an ex-boyfriend, who was seen in the backyard, cut the cable to her surveillance system. The act resulted in $100 worth of damage.

It will cost $400 to replace a window maliciously broken out of a 2006 Dodge 250 in the 1400 block of Troy Ave., according to a report from Wednesday.

Thefts

On Wednesday, a $600 Samsung tablet was stolen from the backpack of a vendor while she was working at the North Side Walmart. The tablet was subsequently locked and shut down by the victim’s company.

From a Loaf N Jug in the 1100 block of Pueblo Boulevard Way Friday, a white male left the store with $155 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

A house key and car key were reported stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Lamar Ave. Friday. A white female is listed in the report as a suspect.

On Thursday, $88 worth of marijuana was taken from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Southgate Place.

From a shed on the property of a Head Start facility in the 300 block of Lake Ave. Thursday, a $400 weed trimmer was stolen, with $100 in damage done to the shed door.

The private sale of an iPhone for $150 went wrong Thursday after the prospective customer fled from 400 block of W. Seventh St. with the device in hand. The suspect is a 22-year-old Pueblo woman.

A $580 14K diamond ring stolen from Mister Pawn in the 1000 block of Bonforte Blvd. Wednesday was recovered, with a 26-year-old Pueblo female listed as a suspect.

Burglary

From a residence in the 900 block of E. 11th St. Thursday, a $250 television, a $120 subwoofer and $100 in coins were stolen.

Arrests

Christopher L. Chavez, 44, of the 900 block of Palmer Ave., was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for identity theft.

Lawrence N. Cabrera, 33, of the 2600 block of Lynwood Lane, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Raymond E. Vasquez, 50, of an unspecified address on Norwood Ave., was arrested Thursday on a no-bond warrant for telephone-obstruct service.

Andrew W. Martinez, 30, of the 1500 block of Lexington Road, was arrested Thursday on four contempt of court warrants, two no-bond, and two with $10,000 bail each.

Michael J. Peterman, 45, of the 49000 block of County Farm Road, was arrested Friday on a felony no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Jared D. Chavez, 39, of Denver, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia