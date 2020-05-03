CANON CITY — The victim of a Saturday homicide has been identified; and a suspect was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.

Coty Bass, 33, of Canon City died at 2:22 p.m. Saturday as the result of a shooting, according to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. An autopsy will be performed Monday morning.

Shera Marie Carter, 32, was arrested about 6 p.m. Saturday according to Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper. Carter is being investigated for first-degree murder and is held without bail at the Fremont County jail.

Carter will face arraignment in Fremont County District Court today, Cooper said.

Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the homicide, which occurred in the 2100 block of Washington Street in North Canon. Fremont County Undersheriff Derek Irvine reported deputies located Bass after receiving a call about the shooting.

Bass suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City, Irvine said.

The incident remains under investigation.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps