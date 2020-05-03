Rick RitterCrowley/Otero Co. Dept. Public Health & Environment

Sunday

May 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM May 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM


Two new positive Otero County COVID-19 cases have been found using the rapid test.

Internet links:  Before I send out each update, I check the links to make sure they are active.  However, links do change from time to time, so the links I sent out today may not be the same tomorrow.  You may have to search around a bit.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases

Hello to all.  Using our newly acquired rapid testing equipment, today we have found two positive COVID-19 cases in Otero County.

Out of respect for patient privacy, we will only release the following information (No other information will be released at this time):

ü  Patient #1
o   is a resident of Otero County.
o   was placed in isolation after receiving the positive test result.
o   close contacts have been placed in quarantine.
o   age:  20s
o   is recovering.
ü  Patient #2
o   is a resident of Otero County.
o   was placed in isolation after receiving the positive test result.
o   close contacts have been placed in quarantine.
o   age:  40s
o   is recovering.

There is a very strong connection between both of these cases, and we strongly suspect that the first case to develop COVID-19 contracted it outside of the county and transmitted it to the other patient.

Crowley/Otero case numbers updates:  Our current COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed case counts for Crowley and Otero Counties are as follows (as of the time of this writing Monday, 4/29/2020):

ü  2-Crowley County case (1-deceased)
ü  10-Otero County cases (1-deceased)
ü  TOTAL Crowley/Otero Cases:  12

State of Colorado (Note: this summary only includes data through 4 pm 4/27/2020 and does not reflect cases since then)

ü  14,316 cases
ü  2,571 hospitalized view hospital data (view hospital data:  https://covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data)
ü  56 counties (view incidence and epidemic curve data:   https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/incidence-epidemic-curve)
ü  67,094 people tested
ü  736 deaths (view surveillance data:  https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/surveillance-data)
ü  149 outbreaks (view outbreak data:  https://covid19.colorado.gov/outbreak-data)
ü  Thanks Dr. Monaghan, of the state health department, for keeping us informed!

What can you do RIGHT NOW?

ü  Read, understand, and comply with public health orders!  Public health orders can be found here:  https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/public-health-executive-orders-resource
ü  Stay home if you are sick and, if needed, call your medical provider.
ü  Wear an appropriate mask if you must go out for an essential activity.
ü  If you are in a high risk group, take extra precautions.
ü  Cover your cough and/or sneeze.
ü  Keep your fingers and hands away from your face.
ü  Wash your hands a lot.
ü  Stay informed by trusted and reliable sources.  Be careful about believing what you read on social media sites.  Trusted sources/websites:
o   OCHD:  https://www.oterogov.com
o   Centers for Disease Control:  https://www.cdc.gov
o   CO State Health Department:  https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe
ü  Do these things so you will be prepared, and not scared.
ü  And remember, “This too shall pass.”

Until next time,

Richard Ritter, Executive Director
Otero County Health Department
13 West 3rd Street, Room 111
La Junta, Colorado 81050
719-383-3045 (Office)
719-383-3060 (Fax)
rritter@oterogov.org