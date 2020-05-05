Contributed by Susan Waring, Las Animas School District Communication Officer

If you choose to “adopt” one of our seniors, we will share their contact information with you and you can then send them a care package, letters, pictures, anything to uplift them and let them known we care and are thinking about them.

On May 1 photos of the seniors were posted to the school district’s Facebook page.

How to participate: If you would like to “adopt” a senior, be the first person to comment “adopt.” We will then reach out to you with their contact information.

Thank you for helping us recognize and celebrate the class of 2020.