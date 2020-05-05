By Kathleen Tomlin

The Woman’s Civic Club has decided to extend quilt sales for one more month because of the cancellation of Santa Fe Trail Day. This will give them an opportunity to raise more money for the community. They will be drawing for the quilt at their last meeting on May 30 and then distribute funds back to the community. This year the queen-sized quilt is called “Santa Fe Rose,” and was handmade by Adele McAfee and Pam Valdez. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

The Civic Club is a group that meets monthly throughout the school year, has fundraisers to make money, and then gives all the money back to the community.

The club is also selling its cookbook, “Sharing Our Best,” with their favorite recipes. The cookbooks cost $12. Tickets or cookbooks are available at Kuhns Chiropractic or from any Civic Club member. The Club is selling tickets at Thaxton’s Market this week Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Civic Club is always looking for new members to join. If you need information, please contact President Adele McAfee at 469-9176; Vice President Donna Martenson at 456-0818; Secretary Tammy Pryor at 940-0217; or Treasurer Kathleen Tomlin at 456-2948.