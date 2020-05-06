Contributed by Quentin Leighty, CFO, First National Bank of Monument

Colorado Springs, Colo., May, 04, 2020 -- On a sunny Tuesday afternoon on April 16, 2019, about 50 members of the community, local businesses, government, trades people, and employees attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the First National Bank at Flying Horse, an office and extension of First National Bank of Las Animas.

Today that ground is home to the new First National Bank at Flying Horse, named for the neighborhood it joins. The new bank is the seventh location whose founding bank was chartered in 1901 in Las Animas and has offices in Las Animas, Monument, Rocky Ford, Fowler, La Junta, and Ordway. The state-of-the-art office at 2768 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs will serve all Coloradans while providing a convenient location for the communities in northern Colorado Springs. All of the First National Bank customers may bank at all seven locations, online, or with their mobile app. Due to the pandemic First National Bank at Flying Horse is currently welcoming existing or new customers in the drive-up or encouraging guests to call to make an appointment to come in and see the new bank. They anticipate opening the doors to regular business hours soon.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, “Community banks added more than 700 offices between June 2017 and June 2018, whereas non-community banks shrunk by 384 offices over the same period.” First National Bank at Flying Horse believes community banks are right where you need them, when you need them.

Rhonda Koenig, Vice President of Operations for First National Bank at Flying Horse, began her banking career at the Las Animas office where she worked for 13 years before moving with her family to Kansas for some time. Rhonda returned to the First National Bank family in Colorado because, “I enjoy the opportunity to work with great people, co-workers and customers.”

If you would like more information please call First National Bank at Flying Horse at (719) 955-5577. Located at 2768 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, follow us on Facebook or Instagram or call 1-888-405-4155. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

If you would like more information about this, please call Quentin Leighty at (719) 955-5577 or email him at QLeighty@FNBMonument.com.