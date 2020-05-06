Many business owners have been left in limbo by the arrival of COVID-19 and the onslaught of stay-at-home orders and guidelines left in the virus's wake. Social distancing has required the closure of businesses across Colorado, in turn leading to over 317,583 unemployment over five weeks as of April 30, according to the Department of Labor.

Things are weird right now; uncertainty lingers in the air. But the economic turmoil whirled up by the novel coronavirus has been met by shows of support, too. Prowers Aggregate and the Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, Inc. are two examples of such, as they have teamed up to deliver support funding to local businesses across Southeast Colorado.

Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development is the regional economic development agency that represents Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Prowers Counties. It assists businesses throughout the six-county region and now, in the time of COVID-19, the organization has established an emergency enterprise zone that, the development organization said, would help fill gaps in state and federal funding for businesses affected by the coronavirus.

Prowers Aggregate, a gravel pit headquartered in Lamar, Colo., has donated $100,000 to kick start a Business Support Fund hosted by Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, the enterprise development organization announced last week.

$40,000 from the donation has been committed to the gravel pit company's home county of Prowers and another $40,000 has been reserved for the other regional counties. The leftover $20,000 has been set aside as a matching

fund incentive for other businesses, entities or individuals to donate to Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development in order to beef up the Business Support Fund.

The Business Support Fund will be split equally between local and regional businesses, said the development organization. The organization is hopeful that the the support fund "will hopefully parlay into $40,000 more in grants" in a written statement.

The fund itself will provide matching grants of $1,000 to businesses forced to close or limit services due to COVID-19. SECED said in a statement that applications will be considered based on the following criteria: Appraised ability to survive and resume standard business operations in 30-60 days; viability up to March 2020; and demonstration of a genuine effort and/or ability to leverage funding with other sources including traditional lending; SECED, Inc. or Otero Partners Inc. business loan funds; and other programs, i.e., Small Business Administration and the CARES Act funding.

"We're very, very please that Prowers Aggregate, as generous as they were to help us kickstart the fund," said Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development Director Stephanie Gonzalez. "From our standpoint, we've been doing very well, but we want to be able to help and to do whatever we can to get businesses back on track.

"The program is through our enterprise zone. That offers the opportunity to create approved contribution projects in the effort to fundraise to get projects done. So with the enterprise zone we have to have that approved by the State of Colorado Enterprise Zone Administrator.

"There's 16 zones around the state. So when we got this approved, our thought was 'other people have been applying for other help, SBA, the CARES Act, and we wanted something to go along with it to enhance and fill the gaps of where they weren't able to get money, or if they did get money, it didn't quite cover what it needed."

Gonzalez said filling the gaps in other funding opportunities is what motivated the enterprise development organization to utilize $1,000 matching grants as opposed to loans. The small grants can help with mortgage, or rent, or utilities, or any other operational needs.

President of Prowers Aggregate Karl Nyquist said he feels that communities and businesses need to stick together during this time of crisis. The gravel pit company started several years ago, Nyquist explained. It was initially intended to contribute to a water storage project, but as more gravel was mined it developed into its own business. Nyquist said the company has grown and grown over the years, and these days the company ships over half a million tons of gravel over the railroad to a market in Dallas, among other locations.

That growing company and its employees rely on the small businesses of Prowers County, Nyquist said.

"All our employees down here rely on all these smaller services they've got closed that weren't deemed essential. They support our employee base a fair bit and they're friends and neighbors. They go to the school with the kids that our employees' (kids are)," said Nyquist. "It's really important for us to support them, because that's the community that we're in. They go away, I don't know how much longer we would last, just because there's no services left for our employees and their families."

Prowers Aggregate itself was fortunate to be deemed an essential business, Nyquist said. It employs 35 people, including Operations Manager Roy Cue.

Cue explained how the gravel pit company is allocating another $10,000 a month on catering for its essential workers as well as first responders and nursing homes in the area, helping to keep people fed and keep restaurants open.

"So far we've purchased meals from a restaurant in Las Animas, a couple restaurants in Lamar, and delivered those to the legacy nursing home, assisted living home, and currently working with the hospital here in Lamar to coordinate lunches for staff there," said Cue. "Just trying to do those things to help in any way we can."

Prowers Aggregate is trying to utilize other local services as much as possible, Cue continued.

"Businesses such as parts stores, fabricating companies, things like that. So far most of us have been deemed essential businesses along with us, so it's part of this fundraiser where we've reached out to them. And they really have so far been very helpful in helping to contribute to the program there."

The company plans to donate more funds to the enterprise development organization's Business Support Fund through at least June.

Gonzalez at SECED added that if one wishes to contribute to the fund in order to support local and regional businesses, they don't have to specifically be from Southeast Colorado.

"Even if they are outside of our region, if you have a Colorado tax liability, this program does not limit itself to just local or regional here, it can be anyone with a Colorado tax liability who has a soft heart for SE Colorado; if they feel they have the ability to donate to the fund to help these businesses, that is great," said Gonzalez.

Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, Inc. had received nine grant applications as of last Thursday.

