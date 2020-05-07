Contributed

WESTCLIFFE, Colo., May 6, 2020 -- The Cities of Florence and Westcliffe announced they have launched a two-day itinerary highlighting the antique shops in Florence, the art galleries in Westcliffe, and the Frontier Pathways Scenic Byway that runs between the two.

While travel is currently restricted in Colorado, these conditions are expected to change within the next few weeks, with road-trips expected to soar. Florence and Westcliffe are using this tour as a way to encourage travelers to visit them once travel restrictions are lifted. These two towns are uniquely suited to draw visitors this summer as they offer one-of-a-kind assets, few crowds, and low prices when compared to many other Colorado destinations.

The online two-day itinerary includes an interactive map outlining all of the antique shops and art galleries in Florence and Westcliffe, options for accommodations and dining, and popular activities outside of the itinerary.

The Frontier Pathways Scenic Byway Arts and Antiques Tour is available at https://visitcustercounty.com/the-frontier-pathways-scenic-byway-arts-and-antiques-tour/.

"We have more than two dozen antique, thrift, and specialty stores as well as great restaurants in our small town. As the Antique Capital of Colorado, Florence is a great weekend trip for people from Denver, Colorado Springs, and beyond," says Barna Kasa, Owner of Salvage Antiques Vintage Etc.

The two communities have partnered to not only introduce visitors to the unique antiques and art each town has to offer but to also encourage visitors to travel the Frontier Pathways Scenic and Historic Byway. Florence and Westcliffe hope that by doing so, they’ll encourage travelers to spend more time in each location, share their great experiences with friends, and come back to do it again.

“The Custer County Tourism Board is excited to partner with the Florence Chamber of Commerce. We believe ‘Art Tourism’ is an amazing way to market Custer County and the City of Florence. Not only does this itinerary allow us to showcase our vibrant art galleries and antique stores, but once here, tourists will be able to enjoy so much more—hiking in the Sangres, eating at our restaurants, and staying overnight at our various motels, B&Bs, and other unique lodgings," says Jenny Anderson, Custer County Tourism Board Member.

Florence and Westcliffe have worked with VistaWorks, a Colorado-based destination marketing agency, to design and market the tour.

“Florence and Westcliffe are truly hidden gems in Colorado, offering antiques, art, and an overwhelming number of cultural and recreational opportunities for visitors. We are proud and honored to be a part of this first-time partnership,” says Bryan Jordan, Chief Officer of Thought for VistaWorks.

This is a first-time partnership between Florence and Westcliffe, and the project is a brand-new addition to the marketing programs of both towns.