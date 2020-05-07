Ordway man Charles Crandall was driving northbound on Otero County Road 24 Wednesday when he began to drift off the right side of the road. He drove back onto the road but over-corrected, causing his vehicle to roll, said Colorado State Patrol.

The vehicle Crandall was driving, a 1995 Suzuki sidekick, overturned 1 ¾ times, state patrol said. Crandall was apparently launched from his vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

State patrol said Crandall was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The agency does not suspect that drugs or alcohol were involved.

According to Otero County Sheriff’s Office, they, state patrol and La Junta EMS responded to the crash.