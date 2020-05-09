RE/MAX of Pueblo April Agents of the Month for the Pueblo office are: first place: Walt Pickard; second place: Jody Faris; and third place Jeff Divelbiss.

RE/MAX of Pueblo April Agents of the Month for the Pueblo West office are: first place: Marlene Berrier; second place Anne Selle; and third place: Glenn Knutson.

Teams of the Month for April are: first place: Team Gena Ryder: Gena Ryder, Nick Nidey and Alicia Irwin; second place: Jim Valdez Sales Team: Jim Valdez, Amber Bliss and Travis Bliss; and third place: Team Gets It Done: Karen Trujillo, Bill Donahue, Manda Trujillo and James Montoya.

Pueblo Home Realty Agents of the Month for April are: Salesperson of the Month: first place: Cris Salerno and second place: Mary Bushore-Johnson.

RE/MAX Associates Agents of the Month for April are: first place: Brittany Martinez; second place: Melanie Magee; and third place: Angela Torri.

Top Team is The Key Group: Leanne Whitman and Raeann Herrick.

Top Listing Agent is Mark Chorak.

xxx