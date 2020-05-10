In 1915, a bond issue of $300,000 was approved by Pueblo voters for the construction of the Pueblo City Hall and Auditorium. In the century-plus since, Memorial Hall has provided countless memories and good times for Puebloans of all ages.

Memorial Hall originally was designed in conjunction with City Hall between 1916 and 1919 by Pueblo architect William W. Stickney and New York-based firm architectecture firm Godley and Haskell, according to the city of Pueblo. Contractor C.S. Lambie constructed the buildings.

The building was dedicated on Sept. 25, 1919, by President Woodrow Wilson at his last public address and was named as a memorial to those who died in World War I.

During that address, Wilson remarked, “I believe that men will see the truth, eye to eye and face to face. There is one thing that the American people always rise to and extend their hand to, and that is the truth of justice and liberty and of peace. We have accepted that truth and we are going to be led by it, and it is going to lead us, and through us the world, out into the pastures of quietness and peace, such as the world never dreamed of before.”

“Memorial Hall is a rare and beautiful example of late 19th century and early 20th century auditorium design,” the city said in its historical annotation of the building. “It is one of the few representative structures of this period and type in the state of Colorado.”

Memorial Hall has been host to a number of particularly notable performances over the years.

In addition to Wilson’s final public address, Rafael Cavallo was the first symphony orchestra conductor at the hall and John Phillip Sousa was the first band concert performance.

Memorial Hall has hosted a wide variety of different events since it opened, including community art performances, dance recitals, musical performances, organ recitals, television and radio broadcasts, theater performance, touring ensembles, travelogues, and stand-up comedy shows.

According to the city, there are many architecturally significant features in the auditorium.

The proscenium (stage front) is comprised of intricately detailed plaster ornament and include two level-side boxes and grillage housing the historic Austin Orchestral Pipe Organ. The pipe organ features between 4,000 and 5,000 pipes varying in size from a few inches to 32 feet in length and represents 62 different instruments.

A grand stairway and lobby with detailed ceiling panels, terrazzo flooring and marbled walls is shared by Memorial Hall and City Hall.

Memorial Hall, the historic jewel of Downtown, celebrated its centennial anniversary last year.

In 2000, a master plan was completed by the Denver firm of Semple Brown Design, specialists in theater design and renovation. The plan identified the need for the building to be renovated and updated, according to a previous Chieftain story about the hall.

The project, however, fell short of the funding and sat dormant for a decade. Then, a group spearheaded by members of the Sarah Shaw dance troupe and area high schoolers appeared before Pueblo City Council with a plea that the hall, and especially its stage area, be revamped and upgraded.

At that time, city hall itself was being renovated, with a new roof being added to both city and Memorial Hall.

Swayed by the young people’s compelling testimony as to the importance of Memorial Hall in Pueblo’s history and future, the City Council acted by approving Ordinance 8220 in June 2010, which placed a bond issue on the ballot. A month later, the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority approved a resolution in support of a special municipal election.

To prepare the proposal’s construction estimate, Semple Brown Design was rehired.

The ballot item authorized the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority to issue new bonds in the amount of $10 million for the remodeling, restoring and maintaining of the historic Memorial Hall and to amend the current tax code and extend using the vendor fee -- that portion of the sales tax that goes to businesses to collect the tax -- to finance the project.

Voters concurred with the mission, and the door to funding the much-needed restoration venture was opened.

The renovation project started in June 2012, with general contractor HW Houston awarded the $6.9 million contract. Semple Brown Design served as the architect, with Bill Zwick from the city’s Department of Planning and Community Development the project manager.

As the process unrolled, The Memorial Hall Stakeholders Committee decided to campaign to raise additional funds in the amount of $400,000 for embellishments, such as acoustical windows, exterior lighting, decorative site furnishings, colored concrete patrons plaza and historic interior lighting restoration and accent lighting.

A complementary fundraising drive raised money for additional building enhancements.

The work completed by HW Houston included installation of fire sprinklers, air conditioning, new passenger and freight elevators, ADA-compliant seating locations, a loading dock, restrooms, dressing rooms, a concession area and emergency generator.

The stage area was increased, the orchestra pit automated and the performance lighting, audio/control booths and rigging systems made state-of-the-art.

A new 1,600-seat layout improved the comfort factor for patrons, with new air conditioning, additional legroom and sight lines. Acoustics were sweetened through an enhanced audience circulation layout that isolated outside noise.

Infrastructure and utility upgrades also were made, with work done to clean and tuck-point the brick and stone masonry walls and install historically appropriate clay-tile roof. Exterior improvements to the sidewalks, streetscape and parking lot added aesthetic and practical appeal.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy