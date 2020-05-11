Pueblo West voters elected a realtor and a former utilities director to the metro district board last week and the women will start work at the May 26 board meeting.

Results released by the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s office indicate Keller Williams Performance Realty co-owner Jami Baker-Orr, 51, garnered 1,833 votes and former metro district utilities director Kim Swearingen, 48, a professional engineer, received 1,471 votes. The women won election to seats being vacated by board members Terry Zupan and Mike French.

“I am ecstatic and very excited to represent the people of Pueblo West,” Baker-Orr said. “I don’t have an agenda really - I want to see where we are going, what all the issues are, hear what comments the people have and see how the board can work toward the future.”

Baker-Orr said growth likely will be a natural progression in the future. She said some residents want to see growth and others don’t, “but I am excited to see what the future holds for us.”

"I would just like to say that I am grateful and humbled to be one of the next board members for the Pueblo West Metropolitan District,” Swearingen said. “I would also like to congratulate Jami Baker Orr who will be joining me on the board - I look forward to working with her and all the incumbents.”

Swearingen said she is excited for her new role with the district. She credited her friends and family for helping her with a successful campaign.

Swearingen encouraged Pueblo West residents “to remain active in the process,” and visit the board meetings which are held at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at Fire Station 3, 729 E. Gold Drive.

The remaining 10 candidates and their vote totals were Josh Allison, 1,272; Joe Easton, 1,160; Joe Mahaney, 1,053; Nicholas DeSalvo, 982; Tony Montoya, 770; Herbert Myers, 614; Andy Blumburg, 478; James Maggard, 446; Shari Manley-Hajek, 432; and Rick Dickerson, 380 votes.

The clerk’s office reported a total of 10,891 votes were cast which amounted to about half of the district’s eligible voters.

