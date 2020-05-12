Day, Date Opponent; Time; TV

Preseason

Aug. 13-17; SAN FRANCISCO 49ers; TBA; KKTV

Aug. 20-24; CHICAGO BEARS; TBA; KKTV

Aug. 27-30; At Los Angeles Rams; TBA; KKTV

Sept. 3-4; At Arizona Cardinals; TBA; KKTV

Regular season

Monday, Sept. 14; TENNESSEE TITANS; 8:10 p.m.; ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 20; At Pittsburgh Steelers; 11 a.m.; CBS

Sunday, Sept. 27; TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS; 2:25 p.m.; FOX

Thursday, Oct. 1; At New York Jets; 6:20 p.m.; FOX/NFLN

Sunday, Oct. 11; At New England Patriots; 11 a.m.; CBS

Sunday, Oct. 18; MIAMI DOLPHINS; 2:05 p.m.; CBS

Sunday, Oct. 25; KANSAS CITY CHIEFS; 2:25 p.m.; CBS

Sunday, Nov. 1; Bye week

Sunday, Nov. 8; At Atlanta Falcons; 11 a.m.; CBS

Sunday, Nov. 15; At Las Vegas Raiders; 2:05 p.m.; CBS

Sunday, Nov. 22; LOS ANGELES CHARGERS; 2:05 p.m.; CBS

Sunday, Nov. 29; NEW ORLEANS SAINTS; 2:05 p.m.; FOX

Sunday, Dec. 6; At Kansas City Chiefs; 6:20 p.m.; NBC

Sunday, Dec. 13; At Carolina Panthers; 11 a.m.; CBS

Dec. 19 or 20; BUFFALO BILLS; TBA; TBA

Dec. 26 or 27; At Los Angeles Chargers; TBA; TBA

Sunday, Jan. 3; LAS VEGAS RAIDERS; 2:25 p.m.; CBS

All times Mountain. Subject to change.

All home games in CAPITAL LETTERS played at Empower Field at Mile High