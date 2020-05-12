The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and local leaders are closely watching several factors in determining when it will be safe for Pueblo County to begin reopening more of its economy.

Randy Evetts, the public health director for the health department, appeared before City Council on Monday night and was asked by Councilman Mark Aliff what has to happen for it to be determined that Pueblo is safe to reopen more robustly.

Evetts said some of the conditions that must be in place for that to happen include widespread testing, which he said is now in place, and ramping up the ability to do contact tracing and investigation, which he said also has been happening.

“Our hospitals are not reporting they’re overwhelmed in their ICUs or with ventilator usage. Those are all indicators that I think are positive for us,” Evetts said.

Evetts also said infection rates have remained steady in Pueblo and that Pueblo has flattened its curve, but the trick now is to keep it that way.

He said officials will keep looking at the data coming in objectively to determine the next steps for the community.

“At this point, we don’t have all of that information,” Evetts said. “I think we just need to get a good grasp on this community testing data and then we can make some recommendations.”

Evetts added that the health department is watching the data to see what happens now that Pueblo County has reopened some businesses under the state’s Safer at Home order, and that being able to conduct 250 COVID-19 tests a day for three days a week at the Colorado State Fairgrounds has been crucial in helping officials get a better understanding of the virus’ impact here.

“We are trying to see what it means now that we have more testing and we’re kind of opening up the community,” Evetts said. “Currently, things are consistent.”

Evetts continued to emphasize that citizens should be wearing masks when they go out in public to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Workers are wearing masks in grocery stores and those places and I think it’s our duty to help them as well and not spread those droplets if we can help it,” he said.

Finally, Evetts was asked what the future holds for popular summer events in Pueblo such as the Colorado State Fair.

He said it’s too early to tell.

“My understanding is that the governor is watching and he is making a determination on some of those events later in the summer based on what he sees out of Safer at Home data,” Evetts said. “We just don’t know at this time. Everybody is kind of waiting to see what happens.”

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy