After two months of live-streamed and remote Masses, the Catholic Diocese of Pueblo is set to resume public Masses this weekend in a limited capacity and with strict guidelines.

Mass schedules will vary from parish to parish, but the services won’t be held the same way they were in early March.

The Rev. Michael Chrisman, director of liturgy and worship for the Diocese of Pueblo and pastor of the Shrine of St. Therese, said Wednesday that attendees are required to wear a mask, and people will need to practice social distancing.

On Saturday, the temporary suspension of public Masses was lifted by The Most Rev. Stephen Berg, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pueblo, to allow for limited public Mass attendance.

"The Masses are going to adhere to social distancing as well as limited number of people, which is 10 people in Mass including ministers," Chrisman said.

"Last week, guidelines were sent out to priests in the diocese on how to implement this transition in a healthy and safe way."

On March 13, early in the coronavirus pandemic, local church leaders had to do the unthinkable. They canceled all public services in the interest of public health concern.

Though sensible, the measure came as a hard spiritual knock for worshippers.

"As Catholics, we believe that Christ is present at Mass in the gathered assembly and Christ is present in the word proclaimed. Christ also is present in the minister of Mass and Christ is truly present in the Eucharist," Chrisman said.

Chrisman said each parish will handle attendance at Mass and the diocese encourages parishioners to call their parish for details and to request attendance at Mass.

The Eucharist will be given to the faithful with precautions not to touch those who receive. Instruction will be given at Mass.

Parishes will not offer consecrated wine or holy water usually in the entryway where worshipers dip their fingers before blessing themselves. The church also asks the congregation to give verbal "peace be with you" greetings during the Mass and to no longer hold hands during the Lord’s Prayer.

Hymnals and worship aids will not be in pews. The diocese will allow people to bring their own.

Before the outbreak, the diocese wasn’t offering live=streamed Mass. But for the past several Sundays, Berg has been celebrating Mass live on Facebook from the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pueblo.

Masses will continue to be live-streamed Sundays at 11:30 a.m. from the Cathedral. Other parishes also will continue to stream Mass on social media and other platforms.

A complete list of parishes offering streamed Masses is available at www.pueblocatholic.org. The site also has resources for people that want to pray at home.

Funeral Masses and wedding Masses also will continue with the same requirements following state safer-at-home guidelines.

"Even with best practices, there is still a risk. We are encouraging people to call your local Catholic church to make sure they have your most current contact information," Chrisman said.

"We also encourage you to call to see how your parish is doing the limited public Masses. Each Catholic church is handling it in a little different way, so it is always good to reach out."

Chrisman said the Diocese also is asking parishes to have more Masses on Sundays and during the week so more people can attend.

"We are really grateful for the guidance that we have been getting from local and state medical experts and our local civic leaders," Chrisman said.

"We all want to stay as safe as possible. These are temporary guidelines to meet the spiritual needs of the faithful while at the same time keeping the public safe."

The Diocese of Pueblo is based in Pueblo, but covers the southern half of Colorado, from Utah to the west to Kansas to the east.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517