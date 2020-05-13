CANON CITY — Charges were filed Wednesday in connection with a May 4 homicide here.

Shera Marie Carter, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, felony menacing, violation of bail conditions, violation of a protection order and a crime of violence sentencing enhancer in the shooting death of Coty Bass, 33, of Canon City.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Shera Carter’s wife, Veronica Carter, 29, reported that Shera Carter and Bass "did not like each other and Shera (Carter) had recently accused Bass and Veronica (Carter) of having an affair."

Deputies were dispatched to 2190 Washington St. because of a disturbance and shooting at 1:37 p.m. Saturday. Several residents of the trailer park alleged Bass and Shera Carter were yelling at each other before Shera Carter shot Bass near a dumpster.

According to the affidavit, the dispute started when Bass borrowed a car from the Carter couple and failed to return the car when he agreed to do so.

Carter remains held on a $250,000 cash only bail.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps