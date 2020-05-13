Ashlynn Danielson was disappointed her senior season on Pueblo West High School’s girls soccer team was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the soccer standout has turned the negative into a positive as much as possible.

“Though the cancellation of this season has been difficult to handle, there is a lot of positive that came through this whole situation,” Danielson said. “I have had the opportunity to better myself as a student, athlete and person.”

Danielson has dedicated her time this spring to her studies, filling out scholarships for college and spending time with her family participating in outdoor activities.

She’s also spent her spring bettering herself as a person.

“This time has really helped me become the best version of myself and stay in shape,” she said. “Everyone is handling this situation differently. I’ve just tried to be kind to everyone and do the little things. I’ve been able to better myself through the service of others.”

Danielson’s kind heart, dedication and responsible attitude has allowed her to become a leader on the Pueblo West soccer squad.

She leads by example, and said she believes compassion, dependability, respect and responsibility make for a good leader.

“If your actions demonstrate what needs to be done, more people will follow,” Danielson said. “I think that a leader should put in the time and effort that is needed to help her team grow”

Danielson began playing soccer at the age of four. She was first on an all boys team before finding a competitive girls club team later.

While she played other sports growing up, soccer has always been her main passion.

“I love that soccer is a team sport,” she said. “Every goal that is earned, the whole team contributes to. My favorite aspect of playing soccer is that everyone plays offense and defense no matter where you are on the field. You win together as a team and lose together as a team.”

Danielson has been a starter on the team since her sophomore year.

She scored 6 goals and added 2 assists her sophomore season. Last year, she scored 6 goals and dished out 3 assists. Her 6 goals was second on the team.

But Danielson also plays tough defense and team soccer. Her greatest asset to the team is her leadership.

“Throughout the course of my high school career, I’ve become a more confident leader,” she said. “Having some great leaders before me allowed me to improve my leadership ability. Through the years of participating in club soccer and high school soccer, I’ve been able to expand my skills by competing with talented individuals that have pushed me to becoming a better player.”

Her time on the pitch has helped her become a better person as well.

Danielson said she’s learned the value of dedication, leadership, responsibility, teamwork, dependability and compassion through the game she loves.

“Soccer has taught me that all these qualities make an individual well-rounded and will give them the ability to have a successful future,” she said. “With every opportunity and activity I do in my everyday life, I apply these qualities and do the task to the best of my ability.”

Soccer has also provided Danielson countless memories throughout her life.

The senior said not being able to make more memories is the most disappointing part of the season being canceled.

However, she’ll always look back on fond memories she’s made the past three years, and the time before high school spent on the field.

“When looking back at my high school career, I’ll remember the great people that I met, the crazy memories that we made and the growth that I had as an individual throughout this whole experience,” Danielson said. “Some of my favorite memories come from the bus rides to away games, team bonding and summer practices.”

Danielson is a Kane Scholarship recipient and will begin her college journey at Pueblo Community College next year.

She received offers to play soccer, but decided to focus on earning her education and journeying toward her future career.

“This was a very difficult decision,” Danielson said. “However, soccer will always be a part of my life in one way or another.”

