The state budget forecast is in, and it is grim.

The general fund revenue forecast has been revised down from the pre-pandemic March forecast by a total of $3.4 billion through June 30, 2021, according to a news release issued by Gov. Jared Polis’ office. And it has been revised down by a total of $5.5 billion over the forecast period through June 30, 2022.

Furthermore, general fund revenue is expected to fall by 7.4% in fiscal year 2019-20 and another 7.5% in fiscal year 2020-21.

The decline is due not only to the impact of COVID-19 on Colorado’s economy but also due to federal tax policy changes in the federal CARES Act that will reduce the state’s income tax collections from businesses by more than $400 million over the forecast period, according to the governor’s office.

More than 16% of Colorado’s workers have filed unemployment claims since mid-March, predominantly in low-wage industries, the governor’s office stated.

Colorado’s tourism and energy industries, both of which are a significant part of the state’s economy, have been impacted by the pandemic and are expected to rebound more slowly than other industries.

"Just as families across Colorado are tightening their belts because of this pandemic, so is our state. I know this is a difficult time for many hardworking people and Coloradans are doing all they can to make ends meet," Polis said in a statement regarding the budget forecast.

"This pandemic is affecting the global economy, and Colorado is not immune to this economic crisis. This is a challenging budgetary environment and everyone is working hard to ensure Colorado remains on the right path. We are all in this together and we will get through it together."

The Western States Pact, which Colorado is a part of along with California, Oregon, Nevada, and Washington, has urged $1 trillion in federal support for states and cities responding to the pandemic.

Leaders from each state in the pact wrote a letter to Congressional leadership requesting the relief funding in order to preserve core government services such as public health, public safety and public education, and help residents get back to work.

"States all over the country have been devastated by coronavirus with thousands of lives lost and millions suffering from unemployment," Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said in a statement. "But these are just the immediate impacts. The longer, more insidious effects of the pandemic will ripple out for years to come, as state infrastructure crumbles from a lack of funding.

"We need the federal government to step up and provide immediate relief to state and local governments or millions more will suffer as essential services are eroded."

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy