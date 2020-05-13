Pueblo church leaders want to reopen their buildings to worshipers as soon as possible, and one of the city’s biggest churches held a demonstration on Wednesday to show how it plans to do so safely amid COVID-19.

Pastor David Smith of Family Worship Center welcomed some local officials and media to his church to show the long list of safety protocols area churches have developed in hopes of getting approval to reopen.

In order to do that, a variance would be needed from the governor since his Safer at Home order doesn’t allow for gatherings of more than 10 people. City Councilman Mark Aliff said the process for getting that variance is in the works, and he’s hopeful it will be granted and Pueblo churches that want to can open back up this Sunday, or the following Sunday, May 24, at the latest.

"The faith community believes they are an essential service," Aliff said on Wednesday during the demonstration. "The spiritual health of the community is of utmost importance, especially in times like this. They play to open their buildings, and to do it responsibly adhering to all mandates of the CDC.

"The churches are going above and beyond the call of duty of getting their churches open and protecting their congregation. I believe a variance should be asked for through the state asking the governor to allow our churches to open under these restrictions and guidelines presented by the faith community."

The drafted plan includes the total number of people in a church building not exceeding 40% capacity; stringent sanitation precautions; wearing masks; signage to warn parishioners to not go into the building if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; and encouraging at-risk members defined as those 65 years of age and older and those with compromised immune systems to stay home and take part in online worship services.

Other guidelines include roping off lobbies so there is no chance for people to stand around or congregate; minimizing touch points in churches; having every attendee receive hand sanitizer as they enter the building; and seating people from front to back so they never walk past someone already seated; among even further guidelines.

Smith walked local leaders and the media through what it would be like entering church on Wednesday morning.

He said his church hasn’t been hit financially since they had to stop offering in-person services in early March, but that the time is right for churches to reopen.

"Not only is our faith essential, but also gathering together is an essential part of faith," Smith said. "I deal with a number of people who are struggling at this time and they need that togetherness. The health of our attendees and community is a priority and we don’t want to do anything to be detrimental to anyone’s health.

"We’ve lost that connection in the last two months and we all long for that."

Family Worship Center does three services every weekend that attract about 500 people per service. Smith said that under the capacity guidelines being proposed, the church could welcome about 200-225 people per service.

Once capacity is reached, those who can’t get in can listen to the service in their car in the parking lot via an FM transmitter. And individuals who are 65 years and older and most at risk from COVID-19 can do the same.

Aliff said he hopes opening churches, and the safety guidelines put in place to do that, is a stepping stone to getting the rest of Pueblo’s economy back up and running after being largely shutdown for about two months now to help stop the spread of the virus.

"The rate of infection is low enough, and as a matter of fact of the major Front Range cities is the lowest, so it’s time to start opening up our community," Aliff said. "My plan is you get the churches open, you get the restaurants open and we get our economy going again. This is just a step in the right direction to get us back to normalcy."

Wednesday marked two months since the first COVID-19 case was announced in Pueblo County. To date, there have been 186 confirmed cases and 12 deaths associated with the virus.

